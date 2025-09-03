PREP – NCAA Fall Week 2 Recap

The Noth Central Activities Association high school league saw its first intra-league action Tuesday night and will see its first full football action this Friday.

All seven NCAA schools have begun their fall sports seasons with most NCAA volleyball teams seeing action this past Saturday in different tournaments around the area, while Lyons did not play in any volleyball tournaments this past weekend, but opened their season and the NCAA season with an NCAA doubleheader at Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcat volleyball also opened the NCAA volleyball action Tuesday by sweeping an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County.

This Friday night will see NCAA football showdowns when Sacred Heart opens its season at Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline opens its season at Minneapolis, Beloit opens its season at Lyons while Republic County will host a non-league contest against Troy.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week and how they will begin their football seasons Friday night:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team, which finished last year with a 9-3, 2-1 record, is scheduled to begin the season Friday, September 5 at Lyons. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by winning the championship at the Norton tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Colby, Norton, Otis-Bison, Ulysses and NCAA rival Ellsworth all with 2-0 records.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team, which finished last season with a 5-4, 3-2 record, is scheduled to begin the season September 5 by playing host to Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team opened its season on Saturday when it finished second to NCAA rival Beloit in the Norton tournament. The Lady Bearcats went 4-1 in the Norton tournament, defeating Colby 2-1, Norton 2-0, Otis-Bison 2-0 and Ulysses 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Beloit in the championship match. The Lady Bearcats opened NCAA play Tuesday night by seeping Republic County 2-0 in both matches.

LYONS

The Lions football team, which finished 2024 with a 2-7, 0-4 record, is scheduled to begin the season September 5 by playing host to Beloit. … The Lady Lion volleyball team opened the season Tuesday with an NCAA doubleheader at Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team, which finished 2024 with a 3-6, 0-3 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season September 5 by playing host to Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Lion volleyball team opened its season on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational where they finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Lions defeated Wamego 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Silver Lake. The Lady Lions opened its NCAA season Tuesday by hosting Lyons in an NCAA doubleheader.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team, which finished the 2025 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 by playing host to Troy. … The Lady Buff volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday getting swept in a NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth, losing both matches by the same 2-0 count.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team, which finished last season with a 3-5, 1-1 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Ellsworth. … The Lady Knight volleyball team opened its season on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational where they lost all three of its matches. The Lady Knights lost to Salina South 2-0, Silver Lake 2-0 and Wamego 2-0. The Lady Knights returned to the court Tuesday night and swept Solomon 3-0.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team, which is the defending Class 2-1A state champion as well as the defending NCAA champion after finishing the 2024 season 13-0, 3-0, will open the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened their season splitting a triangular at Hoisington Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Scott City 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Hoisington.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Beloit at Lyons

Troy at Republic County

Friday, September 12

Sacred Heart at Plainville

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Ellsworth

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 6 1 2 0

Beloit 5 0 0 0

SE of Saline 1 1 0 0

Minneapolis 1 2 0 0

Sacred Heart 1 3 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Rep. County 0 2 0 2