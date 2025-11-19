PREP – NCAA Fall Week 14 Recap

The Southeast of Saline football team represents the final team the North Central Activities Association league has remaining in the 2025 fall sports season.

The Trojans kept their season alive this past Friday when they earned a 48-6 victory against Phillipsburg in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans will play host to Hoisington this Friday night in the semifinals.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past season, except Southeast of Saline, which will show how the Trojans did in football this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 28-10, 10-1 record and in 2nd place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 6-4, 3-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 11-1 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-2 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and in 7th place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 17-16, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the NCAA. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 3-6, 1-3 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and in 6th place in the NCAA. … The Buff football team finished the season with an 8-2, 2-1 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and in 4th place in the NCAA. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. … The Trojan football team kept its season alive on Friday with a 48-6 victory against Phillipsburg in the Class 2A playoffs.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 0 4 0

Beloit 6 4 3 1

Rep. County 8 2 2 1

Ellsworth 5 4 4 2

Minneapolis 3 6 1 3

Sacred Heart 4 5 0 2

Lyons 0 8 0 5

Friday, November 14

Class 2A playoffs

SE of Saline 48, Phillipsburg 6

Friday, November 21

Class 2A playoffs

Hoisington at SE of Saline

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 31 10 11 1

Beloit 28 10 10 1

Minneapolis 17 16 8 4

Sacred Heart 16 16 4 7

SE of Saline 11 26 4 8

Rep. County 10 27 3 9

Lyons 6 26 1 11