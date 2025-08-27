PREP – NCAA Fall Week 1 Recap

The North Central Activities Association will see its 2025-26 school year’s athletics begin this weekend when Sacred Heart High School and Minneapolis High School’s volleyball teams competed in the Salina South Invitational while the Ellsworth and Beloit High School volleyball teams open their seasons in the Norton tournament.

All seven of the NCAA football teams will begin their seasons on Friday, September 5 with three intra-NCAA showdowns and one non-league contest.

The Southeast of Saline Trojans are the defending NCAA football champions after the Trojans won the Class 2-1A state championship last year while the Beloit Lady Trojans are the defending NCAA volleyball champions after going undefeated, 10-0, in NCAA matches a year ago.

The following is when each NCAA football and volleyball team is scheduled to begin the 2025 season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojans are scheduled to begin their season this Saturday in the Norton tournament. The Lady Trojans are the defending NCAA champions after finishing 2024 with a 38-6, 10-0 record. … The Trojan football team, which finished last year with a 9-3, 2-1 record, is scheduled to begin the season Friday, September 5 at Lyons.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with a 21-18, 4-6 record, will begin the 2025 season on Saturday in the Norton tournament. … The Bearcat football team, which finished last season with a 5-4, 3-2 record, is scheduled to begin the season September 5 by playing host to Sacred Heart.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with a 5-31, 1-11 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season September 2 at Minneapolis. … The Lions football team, which finished 2024 with a 2-7, 0-4 record, is scheduled to begin the season September 5 by playing host to Beloit.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with a 24-14, 8-2 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational. … The Lion football team, which finished 2024 with a 3-6, 0-3 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season September 5 by playing host to Southeast of Saline.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with a 12-25, 1-9 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on September 2 at Ellsworth. … The Buff football team, which finished the 2025 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 by playing host to Troy.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with an 11-23, 1-9 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational. … The Knight football team, which finished last season with a 3-5, 1-1 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Ellsworth.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team, which finished the 2024 season with a 16-20, 6-4 record, is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on September 2 at Hoisington. … The Trojan football team, which is the defending Class 2-1A state champion as well as the defending NCAA champion after finishing the 2024 season 13-0, 3-0, will open the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Minneapolis.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Beloit at Lyons

Troy at Republic County

Friday, September 12

Sacred Heart at Plainville

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Ellsworth

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0