PREP – Local Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 2 schedule/results
Monday, December 8
HOA Boys Basketball
Berean Academy at Marion tournament
Pratt at Hutch Trinity
Wichita Classical at Remington tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Berean Academy at Marion tournament
Pratt at Hutch Trinity
Wichita Classical at Remington tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Atchison at Wamego
NCKL Girls Basketball
Atchison at Wamego
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth vs. Smith Center – Russell tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth vs. Smith Center – Russell tournament
Tuesday, December 9
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at Campus
McPherson at Derby
Hutchinson at Maize
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Salina South
Valley Center at Newton
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at Campus
McPherson at Derby
Hutchinson at Maize
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Salina South
Valley Center at Newton
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Salina South
Eisenhower at Campus
Buhler at Goddard
Valley Center at Newton
Salina Central at Manhattan
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Salina South
Eisenhower at Campus
Buhler at Goddard
Valley Center at Newton
Salina Central at Manhattan
HOA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
Berean Academy at Marion tournament
Ell-Saline vs. Minneapolis – Tri-County tournament
Hutch Trinity at Wellington
Inman vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament
Moundridge vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament
Fredonia at Remington
Belle Plaine at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Bennington
Berean Academy at Marion tournament
Ell-Saline vs. Minneapolis – Tri-County tournament
Hutch Trinity at Wellington
Inman vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament
Moundridge vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament
Fredonia at Remington
Belle Plaine at Sedgwick
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at SE of Saline
Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
Beloit at Clay Center
Riley County at Concordia
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at SE of Saline
Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
Beloit at Clay Center
Riley County at Concordia
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Clay Center
Lyons vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament
Minneapolis vs. Ell-Saline – Tri County tournament
Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic
Abilene at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Clay Center
Lyons vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament
Minneapolis vs. Ell-Saline – Tri County tournament
Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic
Abilene at SE of Saline
Wednesday, December 10
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
Wichita NW at Eisenhower
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Wichita NW at Eisenhower
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Marion tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Marion tournament
Thursday, December 11
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament
Valley Center at Winfield
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Valley Center at Winfield
AVCTLI Girls Wresting
Hutchinson at Newton
Maze/Maize South at Ark City
Salina South at McPherson
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson at Newton
Salina South at McPherson
AVCTLII Girls Wrestling
Ark City at Maize
Hutchinson at Newton
Hays at Salina Central
AVCTLII Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson at Newton
Hays at Salina Central
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Minneapolis
Inman vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament
Marion – Marion tournament
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament
Remington at Wichita Classical
Sedgwick at Attica
Sterling vs. Meade – Kingman tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Minneapolis
Inman vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament
Marion – Marion tournament
Moundridge vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament
Remington at Wichita Classical
Sedgwick at Attica
Sterling vs. Meade – Kingman tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Wellington tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Wellington tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman at Rock Creek
Wamego at Marysville
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Clay Center
Chapman at Rock Creek
Wamego at Marysville
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth – Russell tournament
Lyons vs. Inman – Moundridge tournament
Minneapolis vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth – Russell tournament
Lyons vs. Inman – Moundridge tournament
Minneapolis vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament
Friday, December 12
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament
Buhler at Hutchinson
Maize South at Maize
Salina Central at Salina South
Andale at Valley Center
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Buhler at Hutchinson
Maize South at Maize
Salina Central at Salina South
Andale at Valley Center
AVCTLI Girls Wrestling
Campus, Derby at Douglass tournament
Salina South, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Great Bend tournament
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Derby, Hutchinson at Colby tournament
Maize at Mid-America Nationals at Enid
Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
McPherson at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
Ark City at Chanute
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Salina South
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
McPherson at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
Ark City at Chanute
Newton at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Salina South
AVCTLII Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Newton at Douglass tournament
Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament
Newton, Eisenhower at Douglass tournament
AVCTLII Boys Wrestling
Ark City at Perry tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Tri County tournament
Inman vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament
Sedgwick at Remington HOA Boys Basketball
Sterling vs. Kingman – Kingman tournament
Wichita Classical – Remington tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Tri County tournament
Inman vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament
Sedgwick at Remington
Sterling vs. Kingman – Kingman tournament
Wichita Classical – Remington tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Great Bend tournament
Remington at Douglass tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Augusta at Abilene
Chapman – Irish Classic
Clay Center at Marysville
Smoky Valley at Concordia
Sabetha at Rock Creek
Wamego – Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Augusta at Abilene
Chapman – Irish Classic
Clay Center at Marysville
Smoky Valley at Concordia
Sabetha at Rock Creek
Wamego – Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Douglass tournament
Marysville, Clay Center at Clay Center tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Ellsworth at Russell tournament
Hillsboro at Lyons
Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Ellsworth at Russell tournament
Hillsboro at Lyons
Sacred Heart – Irish Classic
Saturday, December 13
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament
AVCTLI Girls Wrestling
Derby at Wellington tournament
Maize / Maize South at Hesston tournament
Salina South at Great Bend tournament
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Derby at Wellington tournament
Hutchinson at Colby tournament
Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament
Salina South at Minneapolis tournament
Valley Center at Clay Center tournament
AVCTLII Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Andover, Ark City at Wellington tournament
Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament
AVCTLII Boys Wresting
Eisenhower, Andover Central at Douglass tournament
Ark City at Perry tournament
Newton at Douglass tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Ell-Saline vs. Berean Academy – Marion tournament
Hutch Trinity at Cheney
Sterling – Kingman tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Ell-Saline vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament
Berean Academy – Marion tournament
Hutch Trinity at Cheney
Sterling – Kingman tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Great Bend tournament
Remington at Minneapolis tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Minneapolis tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Chapman – Irish Classic
Wamego – Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Basketball
Chapman – Irish Classic
Wamego – Trinity tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Concordia, Clay Center, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament
Rock Creek at Sabetha tournament
Wamego at Baldwin tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Douglass tournament
Concordia, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament
Clay Center, Marysville at Clay Center tournament
Rock Creek at Sabetha tournament
Wamego at Wellington tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis – Tri County tournament
Sacred Heart- Irish Classic
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis – Tri County tournament
Sacred Heart- Irish Classic
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament
Republic County at Hesston tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
SE of Saline, Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament
Republic County at Hesston tournament