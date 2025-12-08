PREP – Local Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr December 8, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 2 schedule/results

Monday, December 8

HOA Boys Basketball

Berean Academy at Marion tournament

Pratt at Hutch Trinity

Wichita Classical at Remington tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Berean Academy at Marion tournament

Pratt at Hutch Trinity

Wichita Classical at Remington tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Atchison at Wamego

NCKL Girls Basketball

Atchison at Wamego

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth vs. Smith Center – Russell tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth vs. Smith Center – Russell tournament

 

Tuesday, December 9

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Eisenhower at Campus

McPherson at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Salina South

Valley Center at Newton

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at Campus

McPherson at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Salina South

Valley Center at Newton

AVCTLII Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Salina South

Eisenhower at Campus

Buhler at Goddard

Valley Center at Newton

Salina Central at Manhattan

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Salina South

Eisenhower at Campus

Buhler at Goddard

Valley Center at Newton

Salina Central at Manhattan

HOA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

Berean Academy at Marion tournament

Ell-Saline vs. Minneapolis – Tri-County tournament

Hutch Trinity at Wellington

Inman vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament

Fredonia at Remington

Belle Plaine at Sedgwick

HOA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Bennington

Berean Academy at Marion tournament

Ell-Saline vs. Minneapolis – Tri-County tournament

Hutch Trinity at Wellington

Inman vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament

Fredonia at Remington

Belle Plaine at Sedgwick

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at SE of Saline

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

Beloit at Clay Center

Riley County at Concordia

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at SE of Saline

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

Beloit at Clay Center

Riley County at Concordia

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Clay Center

Lyons vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis vs. Ell-Saline – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Abilene at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Clay Center

Lyons vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis vs. Ell-Saline – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Abilene at SE of Saline

 

Wednesday, December 10

AVCTLII Boys Basketball

Wichita NW at Eisenhower

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

Wichita NW at Eisenhower

HOA Boys Basketball

Marion at Marion tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Marion tournament

 

Thursday, December 11

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament

Valley Center at Winfield

AVCTLI Girls Basketball

Valley Center at Winfield

AVCTLI Girls Wresting

Hutchinson at Newton

Maze/Maize South at Ark City

Salina South at McPherson

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson at Newton

Salina South at McPherson

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Ark City at Maize

Hutchinson at Newton

Hays at Salina Central

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson at Newton

Hays at Salina Central

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Minneapolis

Inman vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament

Marion – Marion tournament

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament

Remington at Wichita Classical

Sedgwick at Attica

Sterling vs. Meade – Kingman tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Minneapolis

Inman vs. Lyons – Moundridge tournament

Marion – Marion tournament

Moundridge vs. Hillsboro – Moundridge tournament

Remington at Wichita Classical

Sedgwick at Attica

Sterling vs. Meade – Kingman tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Wellington tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Wellington tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman at Rock Creek

Wamego at Marysville

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Clay Center

Chapman at Rock Creek

Wamego at Marysville

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth – Russell tournament

Lyons vs. Inman – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth – Russell tournament

Lyons vs. Inman – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament

 

Friday, December 12

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament

Buhler at Hutchinson

Maize South at Maize

Salina Central at Salina South

Andale at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Basketball

Buhler at Hutchinson

Maize South at Maize

Salina Central at Salina South

Andale at Valley Center

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Campus, Derby at Douglass tournament

Salina South, Hutchinson, Valley Center at Great Bend tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Derby, Hutchinson at Colby tournament

Maize at Mid-America Nationals at Enid

Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament

AVCTLII Boys Basketball

McPherson at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Chanute

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Salina South

AVCTLII Girls Basketball

McPherson at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Chanute

Newton at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Salina South

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Newton at Douglass tournament

Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament

Newton, Eisenhower at Douglass tournament

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Ark City at Perry tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Tri County tournament

Inman vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament

Sedgwick at Remington          HOA Boys Basketball

Sterling vs. Kingman – Kingman tournament

Wichita Classical – Remington tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline vs. Republic County – Tri County tournament

Inman vs. Moundridge – Moundridge tournament

Sedgwick at Remington

Sterling vs. Kingman – Kingman tournament

Wichita Classical – Remington tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Great Bend tournament

Remington at Douglass tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Augusta at Abilene

Chapman – Irish Classic

Clay Center at Marysville

Smoky Valley at Concordia

Sabetha at Rock Creek

Wamego – Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Augusta at Abilene

Chapman – Irish Classic

Clay Center at Marysville

Smoky Valley at Concordia

Sabetha at Rock Creek

Wamego – Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Douglass tournament

Marysville, Clay Center at Clay Center tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Hillsboro at Lyons

Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Hillsboro at Lyons

Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

 

Saturday, December 13

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Derby at Blue Valley NW tournament

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Derby at Wellington tournament

Maize / Maize South at Hesston tournament

Salina South at Great Bend tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Derby at Wellington tournament

Hutchinson at Colby tournament

Maize South at Lee’s Summitt tournament

Salina South at Minneapolis tournament

Valley Center at Clay Center tournament

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Andover, Ark City at Wellington tournament

Salina Central, Goddard at Great Bend tournament

AVCTLII Boys Wresting

Eisenhower, Andover Central at Douglass tournament

Ark City at Perry tournament

Newton at Douglass tournament

HOA Boys Basketball  

Ell-Saline vs. Berean Academy – Marion tournament

Hutch Trinity at Cheney

Sterling – Kingman tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Ell-Saline vs. Bennington – Tri County tournament

Berean Academy – Marion tournament

Hutch Trinity at Cheney

Sterling – Kingman tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Great Bend tournament

Remington at Minneapolis tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Minneapolis tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Chapman – Irish Classic

Wamego – Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Basketball

Chapman – Irish Classic

Wamego – Trinity tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Concordia, Clay Center, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament

Rock Creek at Sabetha tournament

Wamego at Baldwin tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Douglass tournament

Concordia, Chapman at Minneapolis tournament

Clay Center, Marysville at Clay Center tournament

Rock Creek at Sabetha tournament

Wamego at Wellington tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Minneapolis – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart- Irish Classic

NCAA Girls Basketball

Minneapolis – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart- Irish Classic

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament

Republic County at Hesston tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

SE of Saline, Beloit, Minneapolis at Minneapolis tournament

Republic County at Hesston tournament