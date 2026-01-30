PREP – HOA Winter Week 9 Reacp

The Heart of America Conference finished with the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament schedule and the HOA teams are now preparing themselves for the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter campaign and the standings look like what they were a week ago.

Ell-Saline’s Cardinal boys moved to the top of the HOA boys’ standings thanks to one more HOA victory than Sterling, who is still undefeated overall this season.

The Cardinals are in first place with a 13-1, 5-0 record in the HOA boys’ standings while Sterling is in 2nd at 14-0, 4-0 followed by Berean Academy at 12-1, 3-0 and Moundridge at 13-1, 3-1.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats continue to sit atop the HOA girls’ standings with a 13-1, 4-0 record while Remington is 2nd at 11-2, 4-0 and Inman is in third with a 10-2, 4-0 record. Ell-Saline’s girls are currently 9th with a 4-10, 1-4 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Republic County 30-25 on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 44-34 in overtime against Berean Academy on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 41-31 against Republic County on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Bulldog’s final game in the tournament against Central Christian was cancelled due to weather.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Solomon 50-28 on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Lady Cardinals lost 61-44 against Elyria Christian on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 41-31 against Marion on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Solomon 80-35 on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Cardinals lost 45-27 against Berean Academy on Friday. The Cardinals defeated Marion 64-38 on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinal wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Herington tournament, but weather prevented the team from competing. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 4.0 points on Tuesday in the Herington tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Central Christian 35-25 on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Bennington 44-34 in overtime on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 52-26 on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Warriors defeated Ell-Saline 45-27 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 48-17 against Smoky Valley on Thursday in the Sterling tournament. The Lady Celtics lost 50-41 against Lyons on Friday. The Lady Celtics lost 61-30 against Smoky Valley on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 60-21 against Hugoton on Thursday in the Sterling tournament. The Celtics lost 63-28 against Scott City on Friday. The Celtics lost 61-53 against Smoky Valley on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Larned 56-43 on Thursday in the St. John tournament. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 68-45 against Cimarron on Thursday in the St. John tournament.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Rural Vista 51-42 on Thursday in the Centre tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Ell-Saline 41-31 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Douglas 63-47 on Thursday in the Centre tournament. The Warriors lost 64-38 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished 20th with 3.0 points on Saturday in the Eureka tournament. … The Warriors finished 14th with 39.0 points on Saturday in the Eureka tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Holcomb 34-23 on Friday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Wildcat’s game against Sacred Heart in the tournament has been postponed until this Saturday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 64-41 on Friday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Wildcat’s game against Hesston in the tournament has been postponed to this Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Garden Plain 68-40 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 52-39 against Sacred Heart on Friday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Broncos game against Hillsboro in the tournament has been postponed until this Saturday. The Lady Broncos defeated Central Christian 62-27 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 48-45 against Riley County on Friday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Broncos’ game against Sacred Heart in the tournament has been postponed until this Saturday. The Broncos defeated Central Christian 41-31 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 15th with 31.0 points on Saturday in the Eureka tournament. …. The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 39.0 points on Saturday in the Eureka tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Fairfield 59-35 on Thursday in the Reno County Shootout. The Lady Cardinals defeated Chase 52-23 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals lost 53-38 against Pretty Prairie on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 52-44 against Fairfield on Thursday in the Reno County Shootout. The Cardinals defeated Chase 50-27 on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 54-39 against Hugoton on Thursday in the Sterling tournament. The Lady Black Bears lost 48-37 against Scott City on Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Scott City 69-37 on Thursday in the Sterling tournament. The Black Bears defeated Hugoton 70-55 on Friday.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 36-28 against Elyria Christian on Thursday in the Beran Academy tournament. The Lady Saints defeated Solomon 56-19 on Friday. The Lady Saints lost 41-35 against Flinthills on Tuesday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team lost 52-26 against Berean Academy on Thursday in the Berean Academy tournament. The Saints defeated Solomon 55-44 on Friday. The Saints defeated Flinthills 61-38 on Tuesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 4 0 13 1

Remington 4 0 11 2

Inman 4 0 10 2

Marion 4 2 8 6

Bennington 3 2 9 4

Berean Academy1 2 9 4

Sedgwick 1 2 5 9

Sterling 1 3 4 10

Ell-Saline 1 4 4 10

Wichita Classical1 4 5 10

Hutch Trinity 0 5 0 14

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 5 0 13 1

Sterling 4 0 14 0

Berean Academy3 0 12 1

Moundridge 3 1 13 1

Wichita Classical3 2 11 4

Remington 2 2 5 8

Bennington 2 3 5 7

Inman 1 3 6 6

Hutch Trinity 1 4 4 10

Sedgwick 0 3 5 8

Marion 0 6 4 10