PREP – HOA Winter Week 4 Recap

As the Heart of America Conference enters the 2025 Christmas Break, there are four basketball teams still undefeated this season, all four from different schools.

Moundridge, Sterling and Ell-Saline have undefeated boys’ basketball teams while Remington’s girls basketball team is the lone HOA girls’ team protecting an undefeated record.

Moundridge and Sterling share the top spot in the HOA boys’ basketball standings with identical 7-0, 1-0 records while Ell-Saline sits in fifth place because the Cardinals, who are 5-0, 0-0, have not played an HOA contest this season.

Remington leads the HOA girls’ basketball standings with a 5-0, 7-1 record while Moundridge is in 2nd place at 7-1, 1-0 followed by Wichita Classical at 4-3, 1-0 and Marion at 3-4, 1-0. Ell-Saline’s girls are currently in 7th place with a 1-4, 0-0 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week or when they are scheduled to return to action:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 41-28 against Remington on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 57-49 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will return to the court on January 6 against Inman. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 20th place with 18.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wresting team will begin their season on January 8 at Larned.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior and Lady Warrior basketball teams will return to the court on January 6 against Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic boys and Lady Celtic basketball teams will return to the court on January 6 against Sterling.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Central Chirstian 71-18 on Friday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 48-40 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sterling 42-41 on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 78-49 against Sterling on Friday. … The Warrior boys and girls’ wrestling teams will return to the mats on January 8 in the Herington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Sedgwick 78-16 on Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 62-21 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Bennington 41-28 on Friday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 57-49 against Bennington on Friday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team will return to the mats on January 9 at Augusta. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 11th on Saturday in the Hillsboro dual tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 78-16 against Moundridge on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 62-21 against Moundridge on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 42-41 against Marion on Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 78-49 on Friday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team will return to the mat on January 8 at Larned.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team defeated School of Ozarks 49-39 on Saturday. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated School of Ozarks 54-42 on Saturday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Remington 1 0 5 0

Moundridge 1 0 7 1

Wichita Classical1 0 4 3

Marion 1 0 3 4

Berean Academy0 0 4 2

Inman 0 0 4 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 4

Bennington 0 1 4 2

Sterling 0 1 2 5

Sedgwick 0 1 1 6

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 6

Friday, December 19

Remington 41, Bennington 28

Inman 71, Central Christian Academy 18

Moundridge 78, Sedgwick 16

Marion 42, Sterling 41

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 7 0

Sterling 1 0 7 0

Wichita Classical1 0 6 1

Bennington 1 0 4 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 0

Berean Academy0 0 5 1

Inman 0 0 5 1

Sedgwick 0 1 3 4

Marion 0 1 2 5

Hutch Trinity 0 1 2 4

Remington 0 1 1 3

Friday, December 19

Bennington 57, Remington 49

Inman 48, Central Christian Academy 40

Moundridge 62, Sedgwick 21

Sterling 78, Marion 49