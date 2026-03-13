PREP – HOA Winter Week 15 Recap

The Heart of America Conference enters the final week of the 2025-26 winter season with three teams still alive, looking for state championships.

The HOA had three basketball teams qualify for the Class 2A state tournament last week and all three of those HOA teams won their opening round games.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats lost Thursday night against Sacred Heart in their semifinal contest and will play Saturday for 3rd place in the girls’ state tournament while the Berean Academy Warriors and Sterling Black Bear boys teams won their opening round games on Tuesday and will play their Class 2A state semifinals games Friday night.

Here is a look at how each HOA basketball team did this past week or how they finished the season:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 19-6, 7-3 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-13, 3-7 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 2-7 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 36-25 against Sterling on Saturday in the championship game of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 15-7, 5-4 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Moundridge 44-38 on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game and earn a berth in the Class 2A state tournament. The Warriors defeated Rossville 55-38 on Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-10 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 3-7 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team finished the season with a 15-6, 8-2 record. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-11, 4-6 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with an 11-10, 5-5 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 2-8 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Friday with a 33-31 victory against Hillsboro in a sub-state championship game. The Lady Wildcats defeated Valley Heights 63-48 on Tuesday in the opening round of the state tournament. The Lady Wildcats lost 69-56 against Sacred Heart Thursday in the semifinals and will play Eureka Saturday in the consolation championship game for 3rd place. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team lost 44-38 against Berean Academy on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 17-5, 9-1 record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 4-6 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 7-17, 2-8 record. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-17, 0-10 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished the season with a 9-14, 4-6 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 36-25 on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game to earn a berth in the Class 2A state tournament. The Black Bears defeated Douglass 77-29 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team finished the season with a 6-16, 2-8 record. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 59-52 on Saturday in a Class 2A sub-state championship game to earn a berth in the Class 2A state tournament.