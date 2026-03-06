PREP – HOA Winter Week 14 Recap

As the season heads into the home stretch for the 2025-26 winter season, the Heart of America Conference has five teams still vying for state championships.

The Ell-Saline boys’ basketball team is one of those five teams, which also includes both Moundridge high school basketball teams, the Sterling boys and Wichita Classical boys’ basketball team.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Central Christian 43-9 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-21 against Sacred Heart in the semifinals on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 39-38 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs lost 56-32 against Sacred Heart on Wednesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 34th with 22.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 46-10 against Oakley in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Oskaloosa 66-25 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Cardinals defeated Trego 64-52 on Wednesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 64th with 0.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Belle Plaine 37-22 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Warriors lost 54-36 against Conway Springs in the semifinals on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 64-35 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Warriors defeated Conway Springs 55-43 on Wednesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 64-25 against Ellinwood in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 66-43 against Stanton County in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Marion 49-9 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Teutons lost 48-35 against Moundridge on Tuesday in the sub-state semifinals. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team saw its season end on Friday when it lost 39-38 against Bennington in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 49-9 against Inman in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 56-453 against Conway Springs in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Solomon 84-10 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Inman 48-35 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Herington 83-22 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Wildcats defeated Republic County 60-35 on Wednesday. … The Wildcat boys’ wrestling team finished 47th with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Sedgwick 43-13 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 37-31 against Hillsboro in the semifinals on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 46-37 against Republic County in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished 50th with 10.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 43rd with 6.5 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 43-13 against Remington in a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 49-26 against Solomon in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished 56th with 1.0 point on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 56-33 against Hays-TMP in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Hoxie 100-40 on Friday in the first round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Black Bears defeated Sublette 73-34 on Wednesday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team finished 15th with 38.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 60-20 against Hillsboro in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Saints boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 57-34 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Saints defeated Solomon 53-24 on Wednesday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 10 0 21 2

Remington 9 1 17 5

Inman 8 2 15 6

Bennington 7 3 19 6

Marion 5 5 11 10

Berean Academy5 4 15 7

Sterling 4 6 9 14

Sedgwick 2 8 7 17

Wichita Classical2 8 6 16

Ell-Saline 2 7 5 16

Hutch Trinity 0 10 1 21

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 10 0 24 0

Berean Academy8 1 20 2

Moundridge 8 2 20 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 18 4

Wichita Classical6 4 17 6

Remington 4 6 8 13

Inman 4 6 9 11

Hutch Trinity 3 7 7 15

Bennington 3 7 11 13

Marion 2 8 8 13

Sedgwick 0 10 7 17