PREP – HOA Winter Week 1 Recap

The 2025-26 winter season in the Heart of America Conference got started on Tuesday with some games, while the rest of the teams, who did not open on Tuesday, will see their first action within the next week.

Ell-Saline will see its first basketball action Friday night at Herington while the Lady Cardinal wrestling team will wait until December 12 when they open at Larned while Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will open on Monday at Larned.

Here is a look at how each HOA team opened the season or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog and Lady Bulldog basketball teams will open the season Friday against Sylvan.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal and Lady Cardinal basketball teams will open the season Friday at Herington. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team will open the season Friday, December 12 at the Great Bend tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team will open the season on Monday at Larned.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Augusta 52-37 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Augusta 55-43 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball lost 52-21 against Central Christian on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 57-43 against Central Christian on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Teuton and Lady Teuton basketball teams will open the season on Friday against Minneapolis.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 50-36 against Central Burden on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 54-47 against Central Burden on Tuesday. The Warrior and Lady Warrior wrestling teams will open the season on Friday in the Burlington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Haven 56-25 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Haven 54-30 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Bronco and Lady Bronco basketball teams will open the season Friday at Bluestem. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team will open the season on Friday at Pratt. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team will open the season on Saturday at Pratt.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 69-28 against Medicine Lodge on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 65-36 against Medicine Lodge on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 44-30 against Cheney on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Cheney 69-42 on Tuesday. The Lady Black Bear wrestling team will open the season on Saturday at Chase County.

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 50-41 on Tuesday. … The Saints boys basketball team defeated Elyria Christian 47-36 on Tuesday. .

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 0 0 1 0

Moundridge 0 0 1 0

Sterling 0 0 1 0

Wichita Classical0 0 1 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 1

Marion 0 0 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Berean Academy 55, Augusta 43

Central Burden 54, Marion 47

Central Christian 57, Hutch Trinity 33

Moundridge 54, Haven 30

Medicine Lodge 65, Sedgwick 36

Sterling 69, Cheney 42

Wichita Classical 47, Elyria Christian 36

Friday, December 5

Goessel at Marion

Sylvan at Bennington

Berean Academy at Caldwell

Ell-Saline at Herington

Haven at Hutch Trinity

Minneapolis at Inman

Elyria Christian at Moundridge

Remington at Bluestem

Sedgwick at South Haven

Hillsboro at Sterling

Central Christian at Wichita Classical

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 0 0 1 0

Moundridge 0 0 1 0

Wichita Classical0 0 1 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 1

Marion 0 0 0 1

Sterling 0 0 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Berean Academy 52, Augusta 37

Central Burden 50, Marion 36

Central Christian 52, Hutch Trinity 21

Moundridge 56, Haven 25

Medicine Lodge 69, Sedgwick 28

Cheney 44, Sterling 30

Wichita Classical 50, Elyria Christian 41

Thursday, December 4

Moundridge at Garden Plain

Friday, December 5

Goessel at Marion

Sylvan at Bennington

Berean Academy at Caldwell

Ell-Saline at Herington

Haven at Hutch Trinity

Minneapolis at Inman

Elyria Christian at Moundridge

Remington at Bluestem

Sedgwick at South Haven

Hillsboro at Sterling

Central Christian at Wichita Classical