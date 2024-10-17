Prep HOA Week 7 recap

The Ell-Saline Cardinals have won the 2024 8-man Heart of America Conference football championship. The HOA 11-man title will be decided Friday night when Moundridge plays host to Sedgwick, with both teams entering with undefeated records and the winner claiming the 2024 HOA title.

The Inman Lady Teutons are the 2024 HOA volleyball champion with a 32-2, 14-0 record while Moundridge is currently second with a 27-7, 11-2 record while Sedgwick is third with a 30-5, 10-2 record.

Marion (17-14, 7-5) currently sits fourth, followed by Bennington (21-12, 7-6), Hutch Trinity (13-16, 6-8), Berean Academy (18-17, 3-8), Sterling (11-18, 3-9), Ell-Saline (11-20, 4-10) and Remington (8-22, 1-11).

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its sixth loss in six games on Friday when it lost 31-12 against Sacred Heart. The Bulldogs will continue its search for a first win this Friday when they play host to Inman. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline on Thursday, winning 25-20, 25-23 and 25-15, 25-9. The Lady Bulldogs split an HOA doubleheader against Sterling on Tuesday, winning the opener 25-21, 25-21 but losing the second match 26-24, 25-21.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team earned its fifth straight victory, after beginning the season with a loss, the Cardinals have won five straight, including a 38-36 win against Little River this past Friday night. The Cardinals will look for their sixth straight victory this Friday when they play host to Goessel. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team got swept by Bennington in an HOA doubleheader on Thursday, falling 25-20, 25-23 and 25-15, 25-9. The Lady Cardinals got swept in a pair of HOA matches against Inman Tuesday night, falling 25-13, 25-4 and 25-10, 25-17.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team kicked its way to a 4-2 victory against the Wichita Defenders on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Wichita Classical on Thursday, winning 25-18, 25-19 and 25-11, 25-13. The Lady Warriors dropped a pair of non-conference matches on Tuesday, falling 25-22, 21-25, 28-26 against Flint Hills and 25-13, 26-24 against Goessel.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team earned its third win of the season Friday, to even their seasonal record at 3-3, with a 26-15 victory against Ellinwood. The Celtics will look to keep the winning alive this Friday when they play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Thursday, winning 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-23, 25-15. The Lady Celtics got swept by Moundridge on Tuesday, falling 25-20, 25-23 and 25-21, 26-24.

INMAN

The Teuton football team fell back to .500 on the season Friday after falling 61-29 against Sedgwick in an HOA showdown. The Teutons will look to get back over .500 this Friday when they play at Bennington. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept a pair of HOA matches against Ell-Saline on Tuesday, winning 25-13, 25-4 and 25-10, 25-17.

MARION

The Warrior football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 12-8 against Moundridge. The Warriors will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Remington. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team got swept in a pair of non-conference matches Tuesday night, falling 25-12, 25-19 against Central Christian Academy and 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 by Central Christian.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team remained undefeated this season Friday with a 12-8 victory against Marion. The Wildcats will look for their sixth victory of the season this Friday when they play host to Sedgwick. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team swept a HOA doubleheader against Hutch Trinity on Tuesday, winning 25-20, 25-23 and 25-21, 26-24.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team snapped a 3-game losing streak Friday with a 27-26 victory gainst Republic County. The Broncos will look try to put together a winning streak this Friday when they play host to Marion. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Sedgwick on Tuesday, falling 25-21, 25-13 and 25-19, 25-14.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinals football team won its sixth contest, in six games, Friday with a 61-29 victory against Inman. The Cardinals will look to remain undefeated this Friday when they play at Moundridge. … The Cardinal volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Remington on Tuesday, winning 25-21, 25-13 and 25-19, 25-14.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team saw its three-game winning streak snapped Friday when it lost 41-13 against Conway Springs. The Black Bears will look to begin a new winning streak this Friday when they play host to South Sumner. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball split a pair of HOA matches against Bennington on Tuesday as they lost the opener 25-21, 25-21 but came back to win the nightcap 26-24, 25-21.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1

Bennington 0 3 0 6

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 4 0 6 0

Moundridge 4 0 5 0

Marion 2 2 4 2

Sterling 2 2 3 3

Inman 2 3 3 3

Hutch Trinity 1 2 3 3

Remington 1 3 2 4

Friday, October 11

Ell-Saline 38, Little River 36

Hutch Trinity 26, Ellinwood 15

Sedgwick 61, Inman 29

Moundridge 12, Marion 8

Remington 27, Republic County 26

Conway Springs 41, Sterling 13

Sacred Heart 31, Bennington 12

Friday, October 18

Inman at Bennington

Goessel at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Medicine Lodge

Marion at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

South Sumner at Sterling