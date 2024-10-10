Prep HOA Week 6 Recap

The Ell-Saline Cardinal football team has all-but wrapped up the 2024 Heart of America football 8-man title after earning a 45-0 victory against Solomon this past week to improve to 4-1 this season.

The Bennington Bulldogs, the only other 8-man HOA squad, is still searching for its initial victory in 2024, so they stand with an 0-5 record and Bennington and Ell-Saline are not scheduled to play each other this season.

The Sedgwick Cardinals and Moundridge Wildcats sit atop the HOA 11-man standings as both remain undefeated this season. Sedgwick is currently 5-0 while Moundridge sits only at 4-0 after losing a game to Mother Nature earlier this season. Both Sedgwick and Moundridge are currently 3-0 in HOA action, while Marion sits within striking distance with a 4-1, 2-1 record after five games this season.

The Inman Lady Teutons continue to lead the HOA volleyball standings with a 30-2, 12-0 record while Moundridge is 2nd with a 25-7, 9-1. Sedgwick is third in the HOA volleyball standings with a 28-5, 8-2 record while Ell-Saline is currently in 9th place with an 11-16, 4-6 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team fell to 0-5 this season on Friday when it lost 43-6 against Valley Heights. The Bulldogs will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita Classical 25-15, 25-13, but lost an HOA match 25-22, 25-20 against Sedgwick.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team earned its fourth straight victory after opening the season with a loss as they defeated Solomon 45-0 Friday. The Cardinals will try to keep the win alive this Friday when they play at Little River. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team played a single match against Ellsworth Thursday and lost 25-16, 25-21, 25-15. The Lady Cardinals split a pair of matches Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Wichita Classical 24-18, 25-17, but lost an HOA match against Sedgwick, falling 25-23, 25-7.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team dropped its 5th match this season Friday when it fell 2-1 against Wichita Classical. The Warriors were able to rebound Tuesday and score a 3-1 victory against Great Bend. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team competed in the Burrton tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Warriors lost 25-23, 25-23 against Elyria Christian, but also defeated Elyria 25-16, 25-17. The Lady Warriors also defeated Cunningham 25-19, 25-22, Fairfield 25-9, 25-17 and Sterling 17-25, 25-20, 25-12. The Lady Warriors split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday as they defeated Sterling 20-25, 26-24, 25-14 but lost 11-25, 25-21, 25-23 against Hutch Trinity.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when they lost 35-0 against Conway Springs. The Celtics will look to rebound Friday when they play host to Ellinwood. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Central Christian Thursday, winning 25-20, 25-18 and 25-20, 25-23. The Lady Celtics split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday. The Lady Celtics lost 25-7, 22-25, 25-18 against Marion but defeated Berean Academy 11-25, 25-21, 25-23.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday when it lost 26-7 against Marion. The Teutons will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Sedgwick. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team played Little River in a single match Thursday and came from behind and won the final three games for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Teutons defeated Little River 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13. The Lady Teutons competed in the Canton-Galva tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Teutons defeated Wichita Homeschool 25-12, 25-15, Canton-Galva 25-12, 25-8, Little River 25-18, 25-18 and Goessel 25-12, 25-12 but lost 24-26, 25-21, 25-16 against Halstead. The Lady Teutons swept a pair of matches Tuesday as they defeated Central Christian Academy 25-11, 25-17 and earned an HOA victory 25-2, 25-17 against Remington.

MARION

The Warrior football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday with a 26-7 victory against Inman. The Warriors will look to keep the winning alive this Friday when they play host to Moundridge. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Herington for a non-conference triangular and split the two matches. The Lady Warriors lost 25-23, 21-25, 26-24 against Council Grove but defeated Herington 22-25, 25-20, 25-22. The Lady Warriors competed in the Canton-Galva tournament Saturday and finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Warriors defeated Solomon 27-25, 25-21. The Lady Warriors lost 25-10, 25-12 against Halstead, 25-8, 25-15 against Goessel and 25-14, 25-17 against Wichita Homeschool. The Lady Warriors split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday, they lost 24-26, 26-24, 25-18 against Sterling but regrouped and earned a 24-7, 22-25, 25-18 victory against Hutch Trinity.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team remained undefeated this season, improving to 4-0, with a 41-6 victory against Remington. The Wildcats will look for their fifth win of the season Friday when they play at Marion. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team competed in the Belle Plaine tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral 28-26, 25-22, Belle Plaine 25-12, 25-15 and Mulvane 25-15, 25-21. The Lady Wildcats lost 25-15, 18-25, 25-15 against Smoky Valley and 25-16, 25-15 against Central Christian Academy. The Lady Wildcats earned a pair of victories Tuesday as they defeated Central Christian Academy 25-16, 25-18 and earned an HOA victory against Remington, 25-14, 25-16.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team suffered its third straight loss Friday, falling 41-6 against Moundridge. The Broncos will try to rebound on Friday when they play at Republic County. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team dropped two HOA matches Tuesday as they lost 25-2, 25-17 against Inman and 25-14, 25-16 against Moundridge.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team improved to 5-0 this season Friday with a 39-7 victory against Sacred Heart. The Cardinals will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Inman. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team played a single match against Elyria Christian Thursday, which they won 25-16, 25-14, 25-14. The Lady Cardinals swept a pair of HOA matches Tuesday as they defeated Bennington 25-22, 25-20 and topped Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-7.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team earned its third win of the season Friday with a 33-6 victory against Medicine Lodge. The Black Bers will look for their fourth win this season Friday when they play host to Conway Springs. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team competed in the Sterling tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Black Bears defeated Burrton 25-2, 25-6 and the Wichita Gladiators 25-18, 25-0 but lost 17-25, 25-20, 25-12 against Berean Academy, 25-13, 25-21 against Pratt-Skyline and 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 against Pratty-Skyline a second time. The Lady Black Bears split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday as they defeated Marion 24-26, 26-24, 25-18 but lost 20-25, 26-24, 25-14 against Berean Academy.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 1

Bennington 0 3 0 5

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sedgwick 3 0 5 0

Moundridge 3 0 4 0

Marion 2 1 4 1

Sterling 2 2 3 2

Inman 2 2 3 2

Hutch Trinity 1 2 2 3

Remington 1 3 1 4

Friday, October 4

Valley Heights 43, Bennington 6

Ell-Saline 45, Solomon 0

Conway Springs 35, Hutch Trinity 0

Marion 26, Inman 7

Moundridge 41, Remington 6

Sterling 33, Medicine Lodge 26

Sedgwick 39, Sacred Heat 7

Friday, October 11

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Marion

Remington at Republic County

Conway Springs at Sterling

Bennington at Sacred Heart

Ell-Saline at Little River

Ellinwood at Hutch Trinity