PREP – HOA Winter Week 3 recap

After three weeks of the 2024-25 winter Heart of America Conference winter season, the Remington High School basketball teams are atop of the HOA as both Bronco and Lady Bronco basketball teams are still undefeated this season.

The Lady Broncos are the only HOA girls’ team still undefeated this season, while Moundridge, Berean Academy and Bennington sit a half-game back with one loss. The Moundridge Lady Wildcats currently sit atop the HOA girls’ standings as the Lady Wildcats are the lone HOA team to win an HOA showdown this season.

The Bronco boys are joined by Moundridge and Ell-Saline atop the HOA boys’ standings as all are 5-0 this season. Like the Lady Wildcats, the Moundridge Wildcat boys sit atop the HOA standings with the lone HOA victory this season.

The Lady Broncos also have the top HOA girls’ wrestling team this season, as the Lady Broncos finished in 9th place this past Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 14th at Minneapolis while Marion’s boys’ wrestling team placed 15th at Hesston on Saturday.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 this season on Friday with a 66-54 victory against Minneapolis. The Bulldogs lost 64-56 against Ell-Saline on Saturday in the final round of the Tri-County tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 60-21 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its first loss this season on Friday, losing 54-45 against Minneapolis. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 60-18 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 46-28 on Friday. The Cardinal defeated Bennington 64-56 on Saturday in the final round of the Tri-County tournament. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with a 66-36 victory against Ellinwood. … The Lady Cardinal basketball fell to 0-3 this season on Friday, losing 37-26 against Republic County. The Lady Cardinals lost 58-30 against Bennington in the Tri-County tournament finals on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals lost 67-30 against Ellinwood on Tuesday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 50-24 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Marion tournament. The Warriors defeated Wichita Homeschool 37-34 on Saturday in the final round of the Marion tournament. The Warriors lost 40-35 on Tuesday against Sacred Heart. … The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Marion 58-34 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors lost 43-31 against Halstead in the final round of the Marion tournament on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Sacred Heart 50-48 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 64-44 against El Dorado Saturday in the final round of the Cheney tournament. The Celtics lost 62-51 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 48-44 against El Dorado on Saturday in the final round of the Cheney tournament. The Lady Celtics lost 50-36 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Teuton boys’ basketball team suffered its second straight loss on Friday, losing 53-34 against Lyons. The Teutons lost 47-44 against Kingman on Tuesday. … The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Lyons on Friday 69-22. The Lady Teutons defeated Kingman 68-36 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 50-24 against Berean Academy on Friday in the 3rd round of the Marion tournament. The Warriors dropped their second straight contest on Monday, falling 58-50 against Canton-Galva. … The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 58-34 against HOA rival Berean Academy on Friday in the 2nd round of the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors lost 58-54 on Saturday in the final round of the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors rebounded on Monday when they defeated Canton-Galva 34-31. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling finished in 15th place with 22.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team finished in 11th place with 13.0 points on Saturday at the Hesston tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 this season on Thursday with a 52-40 victory against Lyons. The Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 53-40 on Friday. The Wildcats defeated Little River 60-38 on Tuesday. … The Lady Wildcat basketball team improved to 3-0 on Thursday with a 68-18 victory against Lyons. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hillsboro on Friday 31-28. The Lady Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, 55-33, against Little River on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Bronco boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 this season on Thursday with a 42-30 victory against Wichita Classical. The Broncos defeated Attica 59-15 in the championship game on Friday. The Broncos defeated Elyria Christian 48-47 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco basketball team improved to 3-0 this season on Thursday with a 46-32 victory against Wichita Classical. The Lady Broncos defeated Attica 34-31 on Friday to win the championship of the Remington tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Elyria Christian 48-33 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 29.5 points on Saturday at Minneapolis. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 17th place with 30.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Broncos finished in 9th with 64.0 points on Saturday at Minneapolis.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss this season on Thursday, falling 43-41 against Attica. The Cardinals lost 50-39 against Wichita Classical in the final round on Friday. The Cardinals lost 73-32 against Lyons on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, losing 50-32 against Attica. The Lady Cardinals lost 50-38 against Wichita Classical on Friday in the final round of the Remington tournament. The Lady Cardinals lost 45-41 against Lyons on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Clearwater 80-34 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Kingman tournament. The Black Bears defeated Meade 64-44 on Saturday in the final round of the Kingman tournament. The Black Bears defeated Hoisington 62-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 38-29 against Clearwater on Friday in the 2nd round of the Kingman tournament. The Lady Black Bears lost 58-42 against Kingman on Saturday in the Kingman tournament final round. The Lady Black Bears lost 51-39 against Hoisington on Tuesday.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 4 1

Remington 0 0 5 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 4 1

Bennington 0 0 3 1

Marion 0 0 3 2

Sedgwick 0 0 1 3

Sterling 0 0 0 4

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 5

Inman 0 1 3 1

Thursday, December 12

Moundridge 68, Lyons 18

Remington 46, Wichita Classical 32

Attica 50, Sedgwick 32

Friday, December 13

Minneapolis 54, Bennington 45

Republic County 37, Ell-Saline 26

Inman 69, Lyons 22

Moundridge 31, Hillsboro 28

Berean Academy 58, Marion 34 – Marion Tournament

Remington 34, Attica 31 – Remington tournament

Wichita Classical 50, Sedgwick 39 – Remington tournament

Clearwater 53, Sterling 29 – Kingman Tournament

Saturday, December 14

Wichita Homeschool 58, Marion 54 – Marion Tournament

Halstead 43, Berean Academy 31 – Marion Tournament

El Dorado 48, Hutch Trinity 44 – Cheney Tournament

Bennington 58, Ell-Saline 30 – Tri County Tournament

Monday, December 16

Marion 34, Canton-Galva 31

Tuesday, December 17

Remington 48, Elyria Christian 33

Little River 55, Moundridge 33

Inman 68, Kingman 36

Ellinwood 67, Ell-Saline 30

Wichita Classical 50, Hutch Trinity 36

Berean Academy 50, Sacred Heart 48

Bennington 60, Lakeside 18

Lyons 45, Sedgwick 41

Hoisington 51, Sterling 39

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 5 0

Remington 0 0 5 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 0

Bennington 0 0 4 1

Sterling 0 0 3 1

Berean Aca. 0 0 3 2

Marion 0 0 2 2

Sedgwick 0 0 1 3

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Inman 0 1 1 3

Thursday, December 12

Moundridge 52, Lyons 40

Remington 48, Wichita Classical 33

Attica 43, Sedgwick 41

Friday, December 13

Bennington 66, Minneapolis 54

Ell-Saline 46, Republic County 28

Lyons 53, Inman 34

Moundridge 53, Hillsboro 40

Berean Academy 50, Marion 24 – Marion Tournament

Remington 59, Attica 15 – Remington tournament

Wichita Classical 50, Sedgwick 39 – Remington tournament

Sterling 80, Clearwater 34 – Kingman Tournament

Saturday, December 14

Ell-Saline 64, Bennington 46 – Tri-County Tournament

El Dorado 64, Hutch Trinity 44 – Cheney Tournament

Berean Academy 37, Wichita Homeschool 34 – Marion Tournament

Sterling 64, Meade 44 – Kingman tournament

Monday, December 16

Canton-Galva 58, Marion 50

Tuesday, December 17

Remington 48, Elyria Christian 47

Moundridge 66, Little River 38

Kingman 47, Inman 44

Ell-Saline 66, Ellinwood 36

Wichita Classical 62, Hutch Trinity 51

Sacred Heart 40, Berean Academy 35

Bennington 60, Lakeside 21

Lyons 73, Sedgwick 32

Sterling 62, Hoisington 40