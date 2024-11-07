Prep HOA Week 11 Recap

After one round of the 2024 KSHSAA football playoffs, the Heart of America Conference has five of its 9 football teams still alive.

The Ell-Saline Cardinals are the lone HOA team alive at the 8-man level while Marion, Sedgwick, Hutch Trinity and Sterling are all still alive in the Class 1A playoffs which will play its second round this Friday night.

The Berean Academy soccer team saw its season end Tuesday in the Class 4-3-2-1A state quarterfinal championship match.

On the volleyball courts, Sedgwick and Inman each qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with the Lady Teutons leading the way as they advanced out of pool play and finished in third place.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team had its 2024 season come to an end this past Friday when it was defeated 59-28 against Conway Springs in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 26-13 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 56-8 victory against Rock Hills in the opening round of the Eight-Man I playoffs. The Cardinals will host Madison this Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2024 season with an 11-23 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team won its regional championship match 1-0 against Independence on Thursday. The Warriors saw their 2024 season come to an end on Monday when they lost 5-2 against Wichita Trinity in the championship match of the Class 4-3-2-1A state quarterfinals. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 20-21 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 20-14 victory against HOA rival Moundridge. The Celtics will play at Medicine Lodge Friday night in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 14-20 record.

INMAN

The Teuton football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost 28-0 against Plainville in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Teutons finished the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament and advanced from pool play in the state tournament Friday by going 3-0 with victories against Central Christian Academy (25-9, 25-22), Oakley (25-15, 25-14), and Maranatha Academy (25-16, 25-21). The Lady Teutons played Valley Heights in the state semifinals on Saturday where they finished in 3rd place. The Lady Teutons lost their semifinal match 26-24, 25-21 against Valley Heights but rebounded to defeat Ellinwood 25-21, 16-25, 25-18 in the consolation final.

MARION

The Warrior football team scored a 70-31 victory against Sacred Heart Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Warriors will play at Conway Springs Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 19-16 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team saw its 2024 season come to an end at the hands of HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity Friday night when they lost 20-14 in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Wildcats finished the season with a 7-2 record. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 32-9 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team did not qualify for the 2024 postseason, but the Broncos did play a regular season finale Friday against Herington, which also failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Broncos were able to earn a 47-8 victory to finish 2024 with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-24 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team scored a 48-20 victory against Republic County Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs and will play at Plainville Friday night in the second round. … The Cardinal volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end after pool play in the Class 2A state tournament Friday. The Cardinals went 1-2 in pool play, defeating Doniphan West 25-20, 26-24, but losing 25-19, 25-17 against Valley Heights and 25-8, 25-10 against Ellinwood. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 36-7 record.

STERLING

Football – The Black Bear football team earned a 48-6 victory against Hays-Thomas More Prep Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs to keep its 2024 season alive. The Black Bears will play at Valley Heights in the second round on Friday night. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 13-22 record.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 6 0 7 1

Sedgwick 5 1 8 1

Marion 3 2 7 2

Sterling 3 2 6 3

Inman 3 4 4 5

Hutch Trinity 1 3 4 5

Remington 1 5 3 6

Bennington 0 4 1 8

Thursday, October 31

Remington 47, Herington 8

Friday, November 1

Ell-Saline 56, Rock Hills

Hutch Trinity 20, Moundridge 14

Marion 70, Sacred Heart 31

Sedgwick 48, Republic County 20

Sterling 48, Hays TMP 6

Conway Springs 59, Bennington 28

Plainville 28, Inman 0

Friday, November 8

Madison at Ell-Saline

Marion at Conway Springs

Sedgwick at Plainville

Hutch Trinity at Medicine Lodge

Sterling at Valley Heights