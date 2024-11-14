Prep HOA Week 11 recap

The 2024 fall sports season in the Heart of America Conference is now complete.

The HOA entered this past week with five football teams left alive in various state football playoff brackets, but all five HOA teams lost their second-round contests.

Ell-Saline won the HOA’s 8-man football title while Moundridge won the 11-man HOA title.

Ell-Saline, Marion, Sedgwick, Hutch Trinity and Sterling all advanced to the second round of their respective state tournament brackets, but all were eliminated in the second round.

The Inman Lady Teutons won the 2024 HOA championship and joined Sedgwick as the only two HOA teams to qualify for the state tournament.

Inman advanced out of pool play at the Class 1A state tournament and finished in 3rd place in the state tournament. Sedgwick qualified for the Class 1A state tournament but did not advance out of pool play.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team accomplished in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 0-4 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 26-13, 7-6 record and was fifth in the HOA.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team saw its season come to an end Friday night when it lost 14-12 against Madison in the second round the 8-man I state playoffs. The Cardinals finished the 2024 season with an 8-2 record. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 11-23, 4-10 record and 9th in the HOA.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team finished the 2024 season with an 11-7-1 record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 20-21, 3-8 record and finished in 7th place in the HOA.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night after a 22-20 loss against Medicine Lodge in the 2nd round of the Class 1A state playoffs. The Celtics finished the season with a 4-6, 1-3 record. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 14-20, 6-8 record and in 6th place in the HOA.

INMAN

The Teuton football team finished the 2024 season with a 4-5, 3-4 record. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team won the HOA and finished in 3rd place in the Class 1A state tournament, and finished the season with a 43-3, 14-0 record.

MARION

The Warrior football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night after a 21-6 loss against Conway Springs in the 2nd round of the Class 1A state playoffs. The Warriors finished the season with a 7-3, 3-2 record. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 7-5 record and in 4th place in the HOA.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team finished the 2024 season with a 7-1, 6-0 record. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished 2024 with a 32-9, 13-1 record and second in the HOA.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 1-5 record. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-24, 1-11 record and 10th in the HOA.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night after a 12-6 loss against Plainville in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Cardinals finished the season with an 8-2, 5-1 record. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 36-7, 10-2 record and third in the HOA.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team had its 2024 season come to an end Friday night after a 24-19 loss against Valley Heights. The Black Bears finished the season with a 6-4, 3-2 record. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 13-22, 4-10 record and was 8th in the HOA.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 2

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 6 0 7 1

Sedgwick 5 1 8 2

Marion 3 2 7 3

Sterling 3 2 6 4

Inman 3 4 4 5

Hutch Trinity 1 3 4 6

Remington 1 5 3 6

Bennington 0 4 1 8

Friday, November 8

Madison 14, Ell-Saline 12

Conway Springs 21, Marion 6

Plainville 12, Sedgwick 6

Medicine Lodge 22, Hutch Trinity 20

Valley Heights 24, Sterling 19