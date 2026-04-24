PREP – HOA Spring Week 6 Recap

By Christian D Orr April 24, 2026

Another spring week of athletic activities is completed in 2026 in the Heart of America Conference.

Inman leads the way in the HOA softball standings with an 8-0, 6-0 record while Bennington is currently in 2nd place with a 14-2, 6-2 record and Remington is 3rd with an 8-4, 6-2 record. Moundridge (10-5, 7-5) follows in 4th, followed by Sterling (6-4, 6-4), Ell-Saline (4-4, 4-4), Sedgwick (5-5, 3-5), Hutchinson Trinity (2-10, 0-8) and Marion (0-12, 0-10).

Inman also leads the way in the HOA baseball standings with a 9-3, 5-1 record, while Moundridge is in 2nd place with an 11-4, 7-3 record followed by Remington at 6-5, 4-2. Marion (6-7, 4-4) is in 4th, followed by Bennington (7-7, 1-5), Ell-Saline (1-5, 1-5), Hutchinson Trinity (9-3, 0-2), and Sedgwick (1-20, 0-6).

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in baseball and softball this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Moundridge 10-0, 18-2 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Marion 15-0, 15-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 14-1, 20-1 by Moundridge on Friday. The Bulldogs split with Marion on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 8-0 and losing the 2nd game 6-0.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Herington 13-3, 16-11 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Herington 17-2, 10-4 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 16-0, 16-1 by Remington on Friday. The Lady Celtics were swept 16-6, 6-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team split with Remington on Friday, losing the 1st game 4-2 and winning the 2nd game 11-1. The Celtics split with Moundridge on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 6-2.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team has been off since April 14 when it swept Ell-Saline. The Lady Teutons are scheduled to return to the field on Friday against Marion. … Baseball – The Teuton baseball team lost 10-6 against Little River on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 15-0, 15-0 by Bennington on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team swept Canton-Galva 17-6, 29-6 on Friday. The Warriors split with Bennington on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-0 and winning the 2nd game 6-0.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 10-0, 18-2 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Wildcats swept Hutchinson Trinity 16-6, 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Bennington 14-1, 20-1 on Friday. The Wildcats split with Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 6-2.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 16-0, 16-1 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team split with Hutchinson Trinity on Friday, winning the 1st game 4-2 and losing the 2nd game 11-1. The Broncos split with Little River on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 5-1 and losing the 2nd game 12-10.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 9-6, 14-8 by Sterling on Friday. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Chase County on Monday, losing the 1st game 10-7 and winning the 2nd game 8-5.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Sedgwick 9-6, 14-8 on Friday.