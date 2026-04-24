PREP – HOA Spring Week 6 Recap

Another spring week of athletic activities is completed in 2026 in the Heart of America Conference.

Inman leads the way in the HOA softball standings with an 8-0, 6-0 record while Bennington is currently in 2nd place with a 14-2, 6-2 record and Remington is 3rd with an 8-4, 6-2 record. Moundridge (10-5, 7-5) follows in 4th, followed by Sterling (6-4, 6-4), Ell-Saline (4-4, 4-4), Sedgwick (5-5, 3-5), Hutchinson Trinity (2-10, 0-8) and Marion (0-12, 0-10).

Inman also leads the way in the HOA baseball standings with a 9-3, 5-1 record, while Moundridge is in 2nd place with an 11-4, 7-3 record followed by Remington at 6-5, 4-2. Marion (6-7, 4-4) is in 4th, followed by Bennington (7-7, 1-5), Ell-Saline (1-5, 1-5), Hutchinson Trinity (9-3, 0-2), and Sedgwick (1-20, 0-6).

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in baseball and softball this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Moundridge 10-0, 18-2 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Marion 15-0, 15-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 14-1, 20-1 by Moundridge on Friday. The Bulldogs split with Marion on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 8-0 and losing the 2nd game 6-0.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Herington 13-3, 16-11 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team swept Herington 17-2, 10-4 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 16-0, 16-1 by Remington on Friday. The Lady Celtics were swept 16-6, 6-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team split with Remington on Friday, losing the 1st game 4-2 and winning the 2nd game 11-1. The Celtics split with Moundridge on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 6-2.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team has been off since April 14 when it swept Ell-Saline. The Lady Teutons are scheduled to return to the field on Friday against Marion. … Baseball – The Teuton baseball team lost 10-6 against Little River on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 15-0, 15-0 by Bennington on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team swept Canton-Galva 17-6, 29-6 on Friday. The Warriors split with Bennington on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-0 and winning the 2nd game 6-0.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 10-0, 18-2 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Wildcats swept Hutchinson Trinity 16-6, 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Bennington 14-1, 20-1 on Friday. The Wildcats split with Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 6-2.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 16-0, 16-1 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team split with Hutchinson Trinity on Friday, winning the 1st game 4-2 and losing the 2nd game 11-1. The Broncos split with Little River on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 5-1 and losing the 2nd game 12-10.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 9-6, 14-8 by Sterling on Friday. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Chase County on Monday, losing the 1st game 10-7 and winning the 2nd game 8-5.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Sedgwick 9-6, 14-8 on Friday.