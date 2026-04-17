PREP – HOA Spring Week 5 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Heart of America Conference spring athletic season with the HOA teams focusing on putting things together for the home stretch of the season.

Here is a look at what each HOA school baseball and softball team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Herington 21-4, 18-3 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Sterling 5-3, 22-1 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Republic County 20-1, 17-2 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Herington 5-4, 15-8 on Thursday. The Bulldogs swept Republic County 16-5, 15-9 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 12-2, 13-12 by Remington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were swept 7-0, 23-1 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Remington on Friday, losing the 1st game 6-2 and winning the 2nd game 8-5. The Cardinals were swept 9-7, 4-3 by Inman on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team got swept 26-19, 17-2 by Sedgwick on Monday. … The Celtic baseball team swept Sedgwick 12-4, 14-4 on Monday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team swept Moundridge 12-2, 14-7 on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Ell-Saline 7-0, 23-1 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team split with Moundridge on Friday, losing the 1st game 5-3 and winning the 2nd game 11-10. The Teutons swept Ell-Saline 9-7, 4-3 on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 17-7, 21-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team split with Moundridge on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-6 and winning the 2nd game 11-10.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 12-2, 14-7 by Inman on Friday. The Lady Wildcats swept Marion 17-7, 21-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat baseball team split with Inman on Friday, winning the 1st game 5-3 and losing the 2nd game 11-10. The Wildcats split with Marion on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 8-6 and losing the 2nd game 11-10.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Ell-Saline 12-2, 13-12 on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team split with Ell-Saline on Friday, winning the 1st game 6-2 and losing the 2nd game 8-5.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 26-19, 17-2 on Monday. … The Cardinal baseball team lost 5-1 against Medicine Lodge on Friday in the 1st game of a doubleheader and the 2nd game got postponed due to inclement weather. The Cardinals got swept 12-4, 14-4 by Hutchinson Trinity on Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team got swept 5-3, 22-1 by Bennington on Friday.