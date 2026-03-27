PREP – HOA Spring Week 1 Recap

The 2026 spring season has begun in the Heart of America Conference.

While most baseball and softball teams have seen their first competition of 2026, others are still in the preparation mode.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team will begin the season on Friday against Remington. … The Bulldog baseball team will begin its season on Friday against Remington.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal began the season on Tuesday against Douglass. … The Cardinal baseball team split a doubleheader with Little River on Tuesday as they lost the opener 11-0 and won the 2nd game 14-4.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team opened the season on Tuesday, getting swept 20-10 and 18-2 against Nickerson. … The Celtic baseball team swept Nickerson 10-4 and 11-1 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team will begin the season Friday at Little River. … The Teuton baseball team will begin its season on Friday against Little River.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team will begin the season on Friday against Ell-Saline. … The Warrior baseball team opened the season on Saturday losing 14-5 against Haven in the Air Capital Classic.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team will begin its season on Friday against Canton-Galva. … The Wildcat baseball team opened the season with a 10-9 victory against Chase County on Friday in the Air Capital Classic. The Wildcats lost 15-10 against Haven on Saturday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team opened the season with a doubleheader sweep against Douglass on Tuesday, winning each game 8-5. … The Bronco baseball team lost 16-6 against Douglass on Tuesday in its season opener.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team will begin the season on Tuesday at Sunrise Christian. … The Cardinal baseball team will begin its season on Thursday against Kingman.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team will begin the season on Tuesday against Remington.