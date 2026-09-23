PREP – HOA Fall Week 5 Recap

Sterling has taken the early lead in the Heart of America 2026 football standings as the Black Bears are the only HOA football still protecting an undefeated season at 3-0, 3-0.

Inman, Marion, and Remington are tied for 2nd with identical 2-1, 2-1 records. Ell-Saline is currently in 7th place with an 0-3, 0-0 record.

In the third week of football action in the HOA, Marion defeated Hutchinson Trinity 36-12, Sterling defeated Inman 35-12 and Remington defeated Sedgwick 37-7. Bennington defeated Herington 48-34 and Moundridge defeated Ellinwood 39-24 in non-league contests while Ell-Saline suffered its 3rd loss of the season, falling 52-0 against Hanover.

Sterling is in 1st place in the HOA football standings after 3 weeks with a 3-0, 3-0 record, while Inman and Marion are tied for 2nd and 3rd with identical 2-1, 2-1 records. Ell-Saline is in 8th place with an 0-3 overall record and has not played an HOA contest yet this season.

Inman leads the HOA volleyball standings with a 17-3, 6-1 record while Moundridge (17-5, 6-1) is 2nd, followed by Sedgwick (12-9, 3-1) in 3rd and Ell-Saline is in 4tth with a 13-7, 4-4 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball this past week and who they will open their football season against on Friday:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept Elyria Christian 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs went 4-1 on Saturday in the Tescott tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Thunder Ridge 2-0, Lincoln 2-0, Ell-Saline 2-0 and Sylvan-Lucas 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Silver Lake. The Lady Bulldogs got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Inman in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Herington 48-34 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost a single match against Sacred Heart 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals went 4-1 on Saturday in the Tescott tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Tescott 2-0, Pike Valley 2-0, Rock Hills 2-0 and Rock Hills 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Bennington. The Lady Cardinals swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Cardinal football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday, falling 52-0 against Hanover.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 1-2 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 2-1. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Warriors swept Wichita Classical 2-0, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team lost 7-0 against Wichita Southeast on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Wichita Classical 2-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept by Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Celtic football team lost 36-12 against Marion on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader with Moundridge on Thursday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and losing the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Teutons swept an HOA doubleheader against Bennington on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and the 2nd match 2-0. … The Teuton football team lost 35-12 against Sterling on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Eureka 2-0 and Lyons 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-1 against Berean Acadmey, 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Warriors swept Remington 2-0, 2-0 in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Warrior football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 36-12 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball split an HOA doubleheader with Inman on Thursday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Wildcats went 4-1 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Beran Academy 2-0, Eureka 2-0, Lyons 2-0 and Marion 2-0. The Lady Wildcats lost 2-0 against Halstead. The Lady Wildcats swept Sterling 2-0, 2-0 in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Wildcat football team defeated Ellinwood 39-24 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team went 1-2 on Saturday in the Chaparral tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Clearwater 2-1. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Chaparral and 2-0 against Nickerson. The Lady Broncos got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Marion in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Bronco football team defeated Sedgwick 37-7 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost a single match 2-1 against Hillsboro on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals swept Central Christian 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team lost 37-7 against Remington on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Moundridge in an HOA doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Inman 35-12 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 3 0 3 0

Inman 2 1 2 1

Marion 2 1 2 1

Moundridge 1 1 2 1

Remington 1 1 2 1

Bennington 0 0 2 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 3

Hutch Trinity 0 2 1 2

Sedgwick 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 18

Hanover 52, Ell-Saline 0

Bennington 58, Herington 34

Marion 36, Hutch Trinity 12

Sterling 35, Inman 12

Moundridge 49, Ellinwood 26

Remington 37, Sedgwick 7

Friday, September 25

Ell-Saline at WaKeeney

Bennington at Lincoln

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Chaparral

Moundridge at Conway Springs

Remington at Hillsboro

Sterling at Sedgwick

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Inman 17 3 6 1

Moundridge 17 5 6 1

Sedgwick 12 9 3 1

Ell-Saline 13 7 4 4

Berean Acad. 8 8 3 3

Marion 11 11 3 3

Bennington 14 7 4 5

Sterling 5 8 2 5

Hutch Trinity 3 10 1 6

Remington 1 14 0 2