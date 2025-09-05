PREP – HOA Fall Week 2 Recap

The first full week of the 2025 fall sports season will be completed in the Heart of America Conference tonight when the HOA schools, which sponsor football, kick off their football seasons tonight.

The HOA has seen each of its volleyball teams begin their seasons thus far while Berean Academy, the lone HOA school which does not have football, has begun its soccer season.

As with each year, and each conference in high school athletics, the 2025 fall season has begun with highs and lows for teams.

Here is a look at how each HOA team has begun its volleyball season and who and where they will begin their football campaign tonight:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened its season getting swept by Moundridge on Tuesday, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Bulldogs earned their first win of the season Thursday with a 2-1 victory against Goessel. … The Bulldog football team is trying to rebound after a 1-8 campaign in 2024. The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin their season Friday, September 5 host to Moundridge.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday by sweeping HOA rival Hutchison Trinity in two matches. The Lady Cardinals won the first match 2-0 and completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap. … The Cardinal football team is coming off an 8-2 season in 2024 and the Cardinals are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Osborne.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened its season with an HOA doubleheader sweep against Remington on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team opened its season on Friday with a 7-0 victory against Towanda Circle. The Warriors defeated Augusta 3-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday as they got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline. The Lady Celtics lost the opener 2-0 and lost the 2nd game 2-1. … The Celtic football team is coming off to a 4-6 season in 2024 and are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Sedgwick.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday with a pair of 2-0 victories. The Lady Teutons defeated Canton-Galva 2-0 and defeated Centre 2-0. … The Teuton football team is coming off a 4-5 season last year and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Wichita Trinity.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened its season Tuesday getting swept by HOA rival Sedgwick 2-0 and 2-0. … The Bulldog football team is coming off a 7-3 season in 2024 and are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Douglass.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team opened its season by earning an HOA doubleheader sweep against Bennington on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. … The Wildcat football team is coming off a 7-1 campaign in 2024 and will begin their 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they host HOA rival Sterling.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team opened its season getting swept by HOA rival Berean Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos lost each match 2-0. … The Bronco football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them compile a 3-6 record and the Broncos are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Bennington.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened the season on Friday by sweeping two matches against Central Christian. The Lady Cardinals won the opener 2-1 and the finale 2-0. The Lady Cardinals improved to 4-0 on Tuesday when they swept HOA rival Marion 2-0, 2-0. The Lady Cardinals split a triangular on Thursday, falling 2-0 against Garden Plain, but defeating Leon-Bluestem 2-0. … The Cardinal football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them win the HOA regular season crown with an 8-2, 5-1 record and the Cardinals are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 season host to HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season on Saturday in the Pratt-Skyline tournament. … The Black Bear football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with a 6-4 record and the Black Bears are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Moundridge.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Friday, September 5

Ell-Saline at Osborne

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

Wichita Trinity at Inman

Douglass at Marion

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Moundridge

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 2 0 2 0

Moundridge 2 0 2 0

Sedgwick 5 1 2 0

Berean Acad. 2 0 2 0

Inman 2 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Bennington 1 2 0 2

Marion 0 2 0 2

Hutch Trinity 0 2 0 2

Remington 0 2 0 2