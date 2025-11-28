PREP – HOA Fall Week 14 Recap

By Christian D Orr November 28, 2025

The Heart of America Conference will see one of its teams play all the way through the 2025 fall sports season.

The Sterling Black Bear football team will play for a Class 1A state championship in football this Saturday thanks to the Black Bears defeating Smith Center 14-6 in the Class 1A state semifinals. The Black Bears will play Rossville Saturday in the championship game.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past season or this past week in the football playoffs:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 9-2, 0-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 8-3, 2-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team finished the season 9-1, 7-0.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season 7-3, 3-2.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team finished the season with a 8-3, 4-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Smith Center 14-6 Friday night in the Class 1A semifinals and will play for the Class 1A state championship on Saturday.

 

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

                            HOA                                      Overall

Team                 W           L                              W           L

Inman                   7              0                              9              1

Sterling                 3              1                              11           1

Moundridge       4              2                              8              3

Marion                 3              2                              7              3

Hutch Trinity      2              2                              8              3

Ell-Saline              0              0                              9              2

Remington          2              4                              2              7

Bennington        0              4                              0              8

Sedgwick             0              6                              1              7

Friday, November 21

Class 1A playoffs

Sterling 14, Smith Center 6

Saturday, November 28

Sterling vs. Rossville

 

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

                           Overall                                 HOA

Team                 W           L                              W           L

Moundridge       38           3                              12           1

Berean Acad.     28           8                              10           2

Sedgwick             28           12                           10           2

Inman                   27           14                           10           4

Bennington        34           8                              9              5

Sterling                 15           19                           6              9

Marion                 13           20                           4              8

Ell-Saline              13           22                           2              12

Remington          7              26                           2              10

Hutch Trinity      2              29                           1              13