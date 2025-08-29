PREP – HOA Fall Week 1

The 2025 Heart of America Conference fall season is scheduled to begin today when the Berean Academy boys’ soccer team plays host Towanda Circle.

The Warriors are the only HOA soccer team, so they are the HOA soccer champions from a year ago while the Inman Lady Teutons captured the 2024 HOA volleyball title while the Moundridge Wildcats won the 8-man football title with a 7-1, 6-0 record and the Sedgwick Cardinals are the defending HOA 11-man football champions with an 8-2, 5-1 record in 2024.

The entire HOA football group will begin its 2025 season next Friday night at different locations. Highlighting the opening week will be HOA showdowns featuring Hutchinson Trinity at Segwick, Remington at Bennington and Sterling at Moundridge.

The following is a look at what each HOA team will begin their 2025 fall seasons and how they did a year ago:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team is coming off a 25-13, 7-6 season a year ago and are scheduled to begin their 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 at Moundridge. … The Bulldog football team is trying rebound after a 1-8 campaign in 2024. The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin their season Friday, September 5 host to Moundridge.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with an 11-23, 4-10 record and they are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 at Hutchinson Trinity. … The Cardinal football team is coming off an 8-2 season in 2024 and the Cardinals are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Osborne.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 20-21, 3-8 record and they are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 at Remington. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team is coming off an 11-7-1 season a year ago and will begin their season tonight (Friday) when they play host to Towanda Circle.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 14-20, 6-8 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 when they play host to Ell-Saline. … The Celtic football team is coming off a 4-6 season in 2024 and are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Sedgwick.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team is the 2024 defending HOA regular season champions and after finishing the season with a 43-3, 14-0 record. The Lady Teutons are scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday, September 2 when they host a quadrangular. … The Teuton football team is coming off a 4-5 season last year and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Wichita Trinity.

MARION

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 19-16, 7-5 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 at Sedgwick. … The Bulldog football team is coming off a 7-3 season in 2024 and are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Douglass.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 32-9, 13-1 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 when they play host to Bennington. … The Wildcat football team is coming off a 7-1 campaign in 2024 and will begin their 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they host HOA rival Sterling.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-24, 1-11 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, September 2 when they play host to Berean Academy. … The Bronco football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them compile a 3-6 record and the Broncos are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Bennington

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season Saturday when they play at Central Christian. The Lady Cardinals are coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with a 32-9, 11-1 record. … The Cardinal football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them win the HOA regular season crown with an 8-2, 5-1 record and the Cardinals are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 season host to HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 13-22, 3-11 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Saturday, September 6 in the Pratt-Skyline tournament. … The Black Bear football team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with a 6-4 record and the Black Bears are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at HOA rival Moundridge.

2025 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Ell-Saline at Osborne

Hutch Trinity at Sedgwick

Wichita Trinity at Inman

Douglass at Marion

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Moundridge

Friday, September 12

2025 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0