PREP – Fall Week 10 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr October 26, 2026

Prep Fall Week 10 schedule/results

Monday, October 26

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Class 6A Playoffs

Wichita Heights at Derby

Manhattan at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Eisenhower at Maize South

Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Class 5A Playoffs

Eisenhower at Maize South

HOA Boys Soccer

Class 4-1A Playoffs

Augusta at Berean Academy

 

Tuesday, October 27

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Class 5A Playoffs

Andover at Salina South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Class 5A Playoffs

Andover at Salina South

Wichita West at Newton

Ark City at Topeka West

Andover Central at Hays

Goddard at Emporia

 

Thursday, October 29

AVCTL 2 Football

Class 5A Playoffs

Andover Central at Salina Central

 

Friday, October 30

AVCTL 1 Football

Class 6A Playoffs

Wichita North at Derby

Campus at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Maize South at Salina South

Hutchinson at Emporia

Valley Center at Hays

AVCTL 2 Football

Class 5A Playoffs

Wichita West at Andover

Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Goddard at Eisenhower

Class 4A Playoffs

Arkansas City at Welling

HOA Football (No Marion, Hutch Trinity)

Class 1A Playoffs

Syracuse at Sterling

Moundridge at Belle Plaine

Remington at Conway Springs

Sedgwick at Smith Center

Sacred Heart at Inman

8-Man I Playoffs

Decatur Community at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Hoxie

NCAA Football (No Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Republic County)

Class 3A Playoffs

Lyons at Hugoton

Class 2A Playoffs

Southwestern Heights at Beloit

Southeast of Saline at Marysville

Class 1A Playoffs

Sacred Heart at Inman

NCKL Football

Class 4A Playoffs

Abilene at Wamego

Highland Park at Rock Creek

Class 3A Playoffs

Concordia at Chapman

Clay Center at Hoisington

Class 2A Playoffs

Southeast of Saline at Marysville

 

 