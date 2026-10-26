PREP – Fall Week 10 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 10 schedule/results
Monday, October 26
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Class 6A Playoffs
Wichita Heights at Derby
Manhattan at Maize
Class 5A Playoffs
Eisenhower at Maize South
Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Class 5A Playoffs
Eisenhower at Maize South
HOA Boys Soccer
Class 4-1A Playoffs
Augusta at Berean Academy
Tuesday, October 27
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Class 5A Playoffs
Andover at Salina South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Class 5A Playoffs
Andover at Salina South
Wichita West at Newton
Ark City at Topeka West
Andover Central at Hays
Goddard at Emporia
Thursday, October 29
AVCTL 2 Football
Class 5A Playoffs
Andover Central at Salina Central
Friday, October 30
AVCTL 1 Football
Class 6A Playoffs
Wichita North at Derby
Campus at Maize
Class 5A Playoffs
Maize South at Salina South
Hutchinson at Emporia
Valley Center at Hays
AVCTL 2 Football
Class 5A Playoffs
Wichita West at Andover
Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Goddard at Eisenhower
Class 4A Playoffs
Arkansas City at Welling
HOA Football (No Marion, Hutch Trinity)
Class 1A Playoffs
Syracuse at Sterling
Moundridge at Belle Plaine
Remington at Conway Springs
Sedgwick at Smith Center
Sacred Heart at Inman
8-Man I Playoffs
Decatur Community at Ell-Saline
Bennington at Hoxie
NCAA Football (No Minneapolis, Ellsworth, Republic County)
Class 3A Playoffs
Lyons at Hugoton
Class 2A Playoffs
Southwestern Heights at Beloit
Southeast of Saline at Marysville
Class 1A Playoffs
Sacred Heart at Inman
NCKL Football
Class 4A Playoffs
Abilene at Wamego
Highland Park at Rock Creek
Class 3A Playoffs
Concordia at Chapman
Clay Center at Hoisington
Class 2A Playoffs
Southeast of Saline at Marysville