PREP – Fall Week 1 Schedule/Scores

By Christian D Orr August 30, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 1 schedule/results

Friday, August 29

HOA Soccer

Berean Academy 7, Circle 0

HOA Volleyball

Sedgwick at Central Christian

AVCTL I Soccer

Maize at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Soccer

Newton 1, Andover Central 0

Saturday, August 30

NCKL Volleyball

Wamego, Chapman at Salina South tournament

Clay Center, Marysville, Concordia at Marysville tournament

Rock Creek at Wabaunsee tournament

NCAA Volleyball

Sacred Heart, Minneapolis at Salina South tournament

Ellsworth, Beloit at Norton tournament

AVCTL I Volleyball

Salina South def. Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-22 at Salina South tournament

Salina South def. Minneapolis 25-22, 25-19 at Salina South tournament

Salina South def. Wamego 25-15, 21-25, 26-24 at Salina South tournament

Salina South def. Chapman 25-12, 25-22 at Salina South tournament

Silver Lake def. Salina South 25-18, 25-12 at Salina South tournament

Hutchinson def. Dodge City 25-10, 25-18 – AVCTL Preseason tournament

Hutchinson def. Goddard 25-15, 25-13 – AVCTL Preseason tournament

Hutchinson def. Campus 29-27, 27-14 – AVCTL Preseason tournament

Andale def. Hutchinson 25-18, 25-19 – AVCTL Preseason tournament

Andover def. Hutchinson 25-23, 25-19 – AVCTL Preseason tournament

Valley Center, Maize, Maize South, Derby, Campus at AVCTL Preseason tournament (Hutchinson)

AVCTL II Volleyball

Salina Central, Ark City at Wichita North tournament

Andover, Andover Central, Eisenhower, Newton, Goddard at AVCTL Preseason tournament at Hutchinson