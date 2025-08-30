PREP – Fall Week 1 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Fall Week 1 schedule/results
Friday, August 29
HOA Soccer
Berean Academy 7, Circle 0
HOA Volleyball
Sedgwick at Central Christian
AVCTL I Soccer
Maize at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Soccer
Newton 1, Andover Central 0
Saturday, August 30
NCKL Volleyball
Wamego, Chapman at Salina South tournament
Clay Center, Marysville, Concordia at Marysville tournament
Rock Creek at Wabaunsee tournament
NCAA Volleyball
Sacred Heart, Minneapolis at Salina South tournament
Ellsworth, Beloit at Norton tournament
AVCTL I Volleyball
Salina South def. Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-22 at Salina South tournament
Salina South def. Minneapolis 25-22, 25-19 at Salina South tournament
Salina South def. Wamego 25-15, 21-25, 26-24 at Salina South tournament
Salina South def. Chapman 25-12, 25-22 at Salina South tournament
Silver Lake def. Salina South 25-18, 25-12 at Salina South tournament
Hutchinson def. Dodge City 25-10, 25-18 – AVCTL Preseason tournament
Hutchinson def. Goddard 25-15, 25-13 – AVCTL Preseason tournament
Hutchinson def. Campus 29-27, 27-14 – AVCTL Preseason tournament
Andale def. Hutchinson 25-18, 25-19 – AVCTL Preseason tournament
Andover def. Hutchinson 25-23, 25-19 – AVCTL Preseason tournament
Valley Center, Maize, Maize South, Derby, Campus at AVCTL Preseason tournament (Hutchinson)
AVCTL II Volleyball
Salina Central, Ark City at Wichita North tournament
Andover, Andover Central, Eisenhower, Newton, Goddard at AVCTL Preseason tournament at Hutchinson