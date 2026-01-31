PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 9 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II boys’ basketball team completed their 2026 mid-season tournament week last week while the majority of the AVCTLII girls’ basketball teams are in the midst of their mid-season basketball tournament action this weekend.

With mid-season basketball tournaments being conducted, standings in the AVCTL II remain the similar heading into the home stretch of the 2025-26 basketball season.

Andover continues to lead the way in the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 9-4, 6-0 record while Eisenhower remains in 2nd place at 5-7, 4-1 followed by Salina Central at 8-7, 4-2.

Things are similar in the AVCTL II girls basketball standings with Andover leading the way at 11-1, 5-0, followed by Eisenhower at 8-4, 3-1 and Salina Central in third place with an 8-7, 4-2 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Frontenac on Friday in the 2nd round of the Frontenac tournament to qualify for the championship game. The final round of the Frontenac tournament was cancelled due to weather. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 71-33 against Shawnee Mission South on Friday in the 2nd round of the Dodge City tournament of champions. The Trojan’s final game in the tournament against Maize has been postponed until Friday. The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 7th with 87.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Hays tournament on Saturday, but weather prevented the event from being conducted.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 46-30 against Wichita Heights on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated McPherson 41-35 on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 62-41 against Raymore-Peculiar on Friday in the Shawnee Mission West tournament. The Jaguars lost 70-31 against Maize High on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguar wrestling team lost 72-7 against Campus on Thursday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team lost 32-31 against Campus on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Rose Hill 32-30 on Thursday in the opening round of the Mulvane tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 52-50 against El Dorado on Friday in the El Dorado tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Wellington tournament, but weather prevented that tournament from being conducted. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Chanute tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Louisburg 58-44 on Friday in the Chanute tournament. … The Tigers boys’ basketball team defeated Coffeyville 68-40 on Friday in the Chanute tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Wellington tournament on Saturday, but weather prevented that tournament from being conducted. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Hays tournament, but weather prevented that tournament from being conducted.

GODDARD

The Lady Lin basketball team lost 58-36 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 58-45 against Wichita Trinity on Friday in the El Dorado tournament. … The Lady Lion wresting team will return to action this weekend in the Garden City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action this weekend in the Garden City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 51-28 against St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday in the opening round of the Newton tournament. … The Railers boys’ basketball team lost 54-52 against Wichita East on Friday in the Dodge City tournament of champions. The Railers lost 68-54 against Dodge City on Tuesday in the finale of the Dodge City tournament of champions. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the Eureka tournament on Saturday with 185.0 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 157.5 points on Saturday in the Eureka tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 43-34 against Wamego on Friday in the Salina Invitational. The Lady Cougars defeated Salina South 68-50 on Monday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 58-53 against Salina South on Friday in the Salina Invitational. The Mustangs defeated Buhler 57-54 on Monday. … The Lady Mustangs wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Council Grove tournament, which was rescheduled to Monday from Saturday, but was ultimately cancelled. The Lady Mustangs lost 59-23 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 90.5 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament. The Mustangs lost 21-12 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 11 1

Eisenhower 3 1 8 4

Salina Central 4 2 8 7

Andover Central3 2 8 5

Goddard 2 3 4 5

Ark City 1 4 3 10

Newton 0 6 1 12

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 6 0 9 4

Eisenhower 4 1 5 7

Salina Central 4 2 8 7

Andover Central3 3 5 8

Ark City 2 3 4 10

Goddard 1 5 1 10

Newton 0 6 0 15