PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 6 Recap

Andover High continues to lead the way as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II enters into the 2026 portion of its 2025-26 winter season.

Andover High leads the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 6-1, 4-0 record while Salina Central is in 2nd with a 5-5, 3-1 record followed by Eisenhower at 2-6, 2-1.

The AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings look the same at the top as Andover High is in first with a 7-0, 4-0 record and Salina Central is in 2nd at 5-5, 3-1 followed by Eisenhower at 5-3, 2-1.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

Girls Basketball – The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Newton 80-18 on Saturday. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina Central 68-48 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 61-49 on Saturday. The Trojans defeated Salina Central 69-53 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 9th place with 63.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Newton 58-23 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 43-41 against Salina Central on Thursday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 63-53 on Tuesday. The Jaguars lost 63-53 against Salina Central on Thursday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team returned to action on Friday in the Augusta tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 43-23 against Clearwater on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 44-36 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 45-28 against Garden Plain on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Clearwater 53-48 on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Goddard 60-57 in overtime on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 54-40 against Garden Plain on Thursday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team placed 8th with 64.0 points on Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team returned to action on Friday in the Geary tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Maize High 43-15 on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 66-28 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 10th place with 62.0 points in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 53-27 against Maize South on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Arkansas City 44-36 on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 60-57 in overtime against Arkansas City on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 80-18 against Andover High on Saturday. The Lady Railers lost 58-23 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 61-49 against Andover High on Saturday. The Railers lost 63-53 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday and finished in 17th place with 0 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Valley Center 62-45 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 68-48 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Andover Central 43-41 on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 63-54 on Friday. The Mustangs lost 69-53 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Andover Central 63-53 on Thursday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team lost 44-30 against Emporia on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 47-25 against Emporia on Tuesday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 7 0

Salina Central 3 1 5 5

Eisenhower 2 1 5 3

Andover Central3 2 5 3

Goddard 1 3 3 3

Ark City 0 2 1 8

Newton 0 4 1 8

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 6 1

Salina Central 3 1 5 5

Eisenhower 2 1 2 6

Andover Central3 2 4 4

Ark City 1 1 3 6

Goddard 0 4 0 6

Newton 0 4 0 9