PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 4 Recap

Andover High and Salina Central sit first and second in both boys’ and girls’ Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II basketball standings as the AVCTL II rests for the 2025 Christmas break.

Andover High sits atop the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings with a 5-0, 3-4 record while Saina Central is the only other AVCTL II girls’ team still protecting an undefeated AVCTL II record as the Lady Mustangs sit in 2nd place with a 3-4, 2-0 record.

Andover High also sits atop the AVCTL II boys’ standings with a 4-1, 2-0 record while the Mustangs are the only other AVCTLII boys’ basketball team undefeated in AVCTLII action at 3-4, 2-0.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week or when they will return to action in the new year:

ANDOVER

The Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams will return to the court on January 3 against Newton. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 9th with 55.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 3 in the Wichita North tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 40-34 against Eisenhower on Friday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 60-53 against Eisenhower on Friday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Augusta tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 41.5 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 66-37 against Hutchinson on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 66-37 against Hutchinson on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 3rd with 101.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wresting team competed in the Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Andover Central 40-34 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 66-52 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 60-53 on Friday. The Tigers lost 63-37 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 8th place with 60.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 90.5 points on Saturday in the Emporia tournament.

GODDARD

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Arkansas City. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 59-24 against Salina Central on Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 67-32 against Salina Central on Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 6th place with 127.0 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 155.5 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Newton 59-24 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 67-32 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 13th place with 75.5 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 116.5 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 5 0

Salina Central 2 0 3 4

Andover Central2 1 4 2

Eisenhower 2 1 4 3

Ark City 0 1 1 5

Newton 0 2 1 6

Goddard 0 3 2 3

Friday, December 19

Eisenhower 40, Andover Central 34

Hutchinson 66, Ark City 37

Salina Central 59, Newton 24

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 4 1

Salina Central 2 0 3 4

Andover Central2 1 3 3

Eisenhower 2 1 2 5

Ark City 0 1 1 5

Newton 0 2 0 7

Goddard 0 3 0 5

Friday, December 19

Eisenhower 60, Andover Central 53

Hutchinson 66, Ark City 37

Salina Central 67, Newton 32