PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 3 Recap

The Andover High Lady Trojans are the lone Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II basketball team still protecting an undefeated season, while both Andover schools and Salina Central all have both of their boys and girls teams undefeated in AVCTL II action as the 2025-26 winter athletic season heads into the 2025 Christmas break.

Andover High leads the way in the AVCTL II boys’ basketball standings with a 4-1, 2-0 record, Andover Central is in 2nd place at 3-2, 2-0 and Salina Central is the only other AVCTL II boys’ basketball team with an undefeated AVCTL II record and the Mustangs are in third place at 2-4, 1-0.

Andover High also leads the AVCTL II girls’ basketball standings at 5-0, 2-0 and Andover Central is in 2nd place at 4-1, 2-0 while Salina Central sits in third place in the AVCTL II girls’ standings at 2-4, 1-0.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated McPherson 66-21 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Eisenhower 60-34 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 72-23 on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated McPherson 60-32 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Eisenhower 54-29 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Goddard 51-25 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 4th with 134.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished with 217.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Goddard 47-32 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Arkansas City 57-13 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 59-51 in overtime on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Arkansas City 67-60 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished 6th with 98.5 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 18.0 points on Saturday in the Douglass tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 61-26 against Chanute on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 57-13 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 73-44 against Chanute on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 67-60 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 7th with 95.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished 12th with 23.0 points on Saturday in the Wellington tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 135.0 points on Saturday in the Perry, Oklahoma tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Newton 65-23 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 60-34 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 73-45 on Friday. The Tigers lost 54-29 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 12th with 60.0 points on Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 56.5 points on Saturday in the Douglass tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 47-32 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 63-51 against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 72-23 against Andover on Thursday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 59-51 in overtime on Friday against Andover Central. The Lions lost 65-61 against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Lions lost 51-25 against Andover on Thursday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 14th place with 54.0 points on Friday in the Great Bend tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed against Park, Missouri in a dual on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 65-23 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 44-30 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 73-45 against Eisenhower on Friday. The Railers lost 69-58 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team won the Douglass tournament on Friday with 180.0 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 124.0 points on Saturday in the Douglass tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 51-32 against Salina South on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Goddard 63-51 on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 59-55 against Salina South on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Goddard 65-61 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 24th place with 52.0 points on Friday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 36-34 against Salina South on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team defeated Salina South 41-33 on Thursday.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 5 0

Andover Central2 0 4 1

Salina Central 1 0 2 4

Eisenhower 1 1 3 2

Ark City 0 1 1 4

Newton 0 1 1 5

Goddard 0 3 2 3

Friday, December 12

Andover 66, McPherson 21

Andover Central 47, Goddard 32

Chanute 61, Ark City 26

Eisenhower 65, Newton 23

Salina South 51, Salina Central 32

Tuesday, December 16

Andover 60, Eisenhower 34

Andover Central 57, Ark City 13

Salina Central 63, Goddard 51

Salina South 44, Newton 30

Thursday, December 18

Andover 72, Goddard 23

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 4 1

Andover Central2 0 3 2

Salina Central 1 0 2 4

Eisenhower 1 1 1 4

Ark City 0 1 1 4

Newton 0 1 0 6

Goddard 0 3 0 5

Friday, December 12

Andover 60, McPherson 32

Andover Central 59, Goddard 51, OT

Chanute 73, Ark City 44

Eisenhower 73, Newton 45

Salina South 59, Salina Central 55

Tuesday, December 16

Andover 54, Eisenhower 29

Andover Central 67, Ark City 60

Salina Central 65, Goddard 51

Salina South 69, Newton 58

Thursday, December 18

Andover 51, Goddard 25