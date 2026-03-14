PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 15 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had one basketball team qualify for Class 5A state tournament in 2026 and the Andover Lady Trojans won their opening round contest but saw their state championship dreams come up short on Friday night when they lost in the semifinals.

The Lady Trojans will play for the consolation championship Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II basketball team did this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Salina South 55-19 on Saturday to win a Class 5A sub-state tournament and earn a berth in the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated DeSoto 52-30 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Trojans lost 61-44 against St. James Academy on Friday night and will play Shawnee Heights on Saturday for third place. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-10, 10-2 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 55-37 against Hays on Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-12, 8-4 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 6-18, 3-9 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 6-17, 4-8 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 55-38 against Maize South on Saturday in a Class 5A sub-state championship game. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-14, 8-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-9 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-17, 1-11 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-22, 1-11 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 13-11, 8-4 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 14-10, 10-2 record.