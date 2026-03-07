PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 14 Recap

The postseason is fully underway for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II’s 2025-26 winter season with some teams already checking in their gear for their season, some already claiming state trophies and others still looking to earn a state trophy.

The AVCTL II had two wrestling teams capture state trophies last weekend when the Goddard boys’ wrestling team placed 2nd in the Class 5A state tournament with 131 points while Newton finished third in the same tournament with 114.0 points.

There were no AVCTL II boys’ basketball teams that won their opening round sub-state games, but there were three AVCTL II girls’ basketball teams that will play for sub-state championships Saturday night as Andover High, Andover Central and Eisenhower’s girls’ basketball teams will each play for a Class 5A sub-state championship Saturday night.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Arkansas City 74-23 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. …. The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 62-53 against Bishop Carroll on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 18th with 37.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 19th with 43.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Hutchinson 35-21 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 80-46 against Maize South on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished 27th with 20.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 28th with 5.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 74-23 against Andover High on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 70-31 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 15th with 45.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. …. The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 15th with 52.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Topeka Seaman 45-31 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 66-51 against Hays High on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished 30th with 16.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 30th with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 53-30 against Bishop Carroll on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lion boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 1-17, 1-11 record. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 16th with 43.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 131.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record. … The Railer boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 1-22, 1-11 record. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 5th with 104.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 114.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 55-45 against Salina South on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 60-56 against Salina South on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 11th with 71.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 50.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 21 1

Eisenhower 10 2 17 6

Salina Central 8 4 13 11

Andover Central7 5 14 9

Goddard 3 9 8 13

Ark City 3 9 6 18

Newton 0 12 1 21

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 10 2 15 9

Andover 10 2 14 10

Andover Central8 4 10 12

Eisenhower 8 4 9 14

Ark City 4 8 6 17

Goddard 1 11 1 17

Newton 1 11 1 22