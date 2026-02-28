PREP – AVCTL II Winter Week 13 Recap

The regular season for the 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is now complete, with the AVCTLII wrestling teams seeing their seasons completed this weekend at state tournaments and the AVCTL II basketball teams will begin sub-state action next week.

Salina Central won the AVCTL II boys’ basketball regular season championship thanks to a better overall record than Andover High. The Mustangs finished the season with a 15-8, 10-2 record while Andover finished with a 14-9, 10-2 record. The two teams split their regular season games. Andover Central finished third with a 10-11, 8-4 record while Eisenhower finished 4th with a 9-13, 8-4 record.

Andover High won the AVCTL II girls’ basketball regular season championship with a 20-1, 12-0 record while Eisenhower finished in 2nd place with a 16-6, 10-2 record and Salina Central finished 3rd with a 13-10, 8-4 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Eisenhower 59-42 on Friday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 65-30 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans finished the regular season on Thursday with a 46-39 victory against Campus. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 49-41 on Friday. The Trojans defeated Goddard 60-33 on Tuesday. The Trojans finished the regular season with a 50-38 victory against Hutchinson on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team qualified 4 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 9th with 104.5 points, six state qualifiers and one individual champion on Saturday in the regional tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Arkansas City 52-43 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars lost 46-45 in overtime against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 71-60 on Friday. The Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 72-68 on Tuesday. … Lady Jaguar wrestling team qualified 4 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 17th with 32.0 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 52-43 on Friday against Andover Central. The Lady Bulldogs lost 63-36 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season on Thursday losing 69-46 against Eisenhower. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 71-60 against Andover Central on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 75-52 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Bulldogs closed the regular season on Thursday losing 67-55 against Eisenhower. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team qualified 9 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 152.0 points and 10 state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 59-42 against Andover High on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover Central 46-45 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season on Thursday with a 69-46 victory against Arkansas City. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 49-41 against Andover High on Friday. The Tigers lost 72-68 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Tigers closed the regular season with a 67-55 victory against Arkansas City on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team qualified 6 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 53.0 points and 5 state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-53 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 65-30 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 68-31 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lions lost 60-33 against Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team qualified 5 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 172.5 points, eight state qualifiers and three individual champions on Saturday in the regional tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 70-37 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Lady Railers lost 60-29 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 69-65 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Railers lost 62-42 against Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team qualified 8 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team won the regional team title on Saturday with 178.0 points, eight state qualifiers and two individual champions.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Goddard 60-53 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Newton 60-29 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season on Thursday with a 66-41 victory against Campus. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 68-31 on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Newton 62-42 on Tuesday. The Mustangs finished the regular season on Thursday with a 70-53 victory against Campus. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team qualified 5 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 74.5 points, two state qualifiers and one individual champion on Saturday in the regional tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 20 1

Eisenhower 10 2 16 6

Salina Central 8 4 13 10

Andover Central7 5 13 9

Goddard 3 9 8 12

Ark City 3 9 6 17

Newton 0 12 1 21

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina Central 10 2 15 8

Andover 10 2 14 9

Andover Central8 4 10 11

Eisenhower 8 4 9 13

Ark City 4 8 6 16

Goddard 1 11 1 17

Newton 1 11 1 22