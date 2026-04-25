PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 spring season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II. The AVCTL II teams are settling into the heart of the regular season, preparing for the home stretch heading into the postseason.

Salina Central leads the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 13-1, 5-1 record, followed by Andover High at 13-4, 5-1 and Andover Central is in 3rd place with a 9-4, 6-2 record. Goddard (9-4, 2-2) is in 4th place, followed by Eisenhower (5-7, 2-4), Newton (2-11, 1-5) and Arkansas City (5-9, 1-7).

Valley Center is in 1st place in the AVCTL II softball standings with a 12-2, 4-2 record while Arkansas City is in 2nd place with a 6-4, 3-3 record and Andover Central is in 3rd place with a 5-8, 4-4 record. Salina Central (6-10, 3-3) follows in 4th place, followed by Goddard (7-5, 2-2), Eisenhower (4-8, 1-1) and Andover High (2-12, 0-2).

Eisenhower currently sits atop the AVCTL II girls’ soccer standings with a 10-1-0, 2-0-0 record while Andover High is in 2nd place with a 7-3-0, 1-0-0 record, followed by Arkansas City in 3rd with a 3-7-0, 1-0-0 record. Goddard (6-4-0, 1-1-0) is 4th, followed by Andover Central (7-2-0, 0-0-0), Newton (2-9-0, 0-2-0) and Salina Central (1-10-0, 0-2-0).

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team split with Rose Hill on Monday, losing the 1st game 11-10 and winning the 2nd game 5-0. The Lady Trojans were swept 5-1, 11-0 by Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Eisenhower 20-3, 17-13 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Newton 4-1 on Tuesday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars played one game at Wichita State on Friday, as they lost 12-2 against Topeka Seaman, but their scheduled game against Clearwater was cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lady Jaguars split with Arkansas City on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 12-3. … The Jaguar baseball team’s scheduled doubleheader against Maize High scheduled for Friday was postponed due to inclement weather. The Jaguars swept Arkansas City 5-0, 9-1 on Monday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Augusta 3-0 on Monday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Valley Center on Friday, losing the 1st game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 4-2. The Lady Bulldogs split with Andover Central on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 12-3. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 5-0, 9-1 by Andover Central on Monday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 5-0 against Salina South on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Salina Central 5-0 on Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Dodge City tournament as they defeated Great Bend 16-0 and Hays 4-0. The Lady Tigers swept Andover High 5-1, 11-0 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 20-3, 17-13 by Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Goddard 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Newton 8-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split with Salina Central on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 8-7 and losing the 2nd game 2-1. … The Lion baseball team’s scheduled game against Cheney on Friday was cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lions lost 6-4 against Wichita Northwest on Monday. The Lions got swept 8-7, 6-5 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Salina Central 9-1 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split with Rock Creek on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 12-5 and losing the 2nd game 13-9. … The Railer baseball team’s scheduled game against Wichita East on Friday was cancelled due to inclement weather. The Railers got swept 8-0, 15-0 by Derby on Tuesday. The Lady Railer soccer team lost 4-1 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 8-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team split with Goddard on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-7 and winning the 2nd game 2-1. … The Mustang baseball team swept Salina South 10-0, 7-0 on Friday. The Mustangs swept Goddard 8-7, 6-5 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 5-0 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 9-1 against Goddard on Thursday.