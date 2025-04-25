PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 5 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is settling into the middle of the 2025 Spring seasons and there is some separation occurring in the spring standings as Eisenhower is leading the way in soccer while Salina Central is currently in the top two spots in both baseball and softball thus far this season.

The Lady Mustang softball team is in 2nd place, behind Andover High. Andover leads the way with a 10-6. 4-0 record while the Lady Mustangs are in 2nd with an 11-3, 5-1 record.

The Mustang baseball team is tied for first and second in baseball with Eisenhower as both teams are currently 9-5, 5-1 this season.

The Eisenhower Lady Tiger soccer team is still undefeated on the season and is 2-0-0 in AVCTL II action while Salina Central is struggling on the pitch without a win and one tie in nine matches.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Rose Hill 16-10, 18-4 on Monday. The Lady Trojans swept Eisenhower 11-2 and 11-8 on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Tuesday, winning the opener 8-7 but losing the 2nd game 10-5. … The Lady Trojan soccer team scored a 2-2 tie on Monday with Wichita Trinity. The Lady Trojans defeated Newton 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 1-0 against Andover Central in overtime on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team went 1-1 in a triangular on Friday as they defeated Clearwater 4-0 but lost 4-2 against Topeka Seaman. The Lady Jaguars split a doubleheader with Arkansas City on Tuesday, losing the first game 5-1 but winning the second game 10-3. … The Jaguar baseball team swept Arkansas City 4-1 and 11-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Augusta 8-0 on Monday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Andover High 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central on Tuesday, winning the opener 5-1 but losing the second game 10-3. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 4-1 and 11-0 by Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Salina Central 6-0 on Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Dodge City tournament as they lost 6-1 against Garden City but defeated Hays 9-1. The Lady Tigers were swept 11-2 and 11-8 by Andover High on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team went 0-2 on Saturday in the Wichita State tournament as they lost 7-0 against Olathe East and 4-3 against Olathe West. The Tigers split a doubleheader with Andover on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-7 but winning the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Goddard 9-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Newton 6-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Salina Central 2-1 and 9-7 on Tuesday. … The Lion baseball team lost 5-2 against Bishop Carroll on Saturday on the final day of the Bishop Carroll tournament. The Lions defeated Wichita Northwest 3-1 on Monday. The Lions got swept over two days in a doubleheader against Salina Central. The Lions lost 10-2 on Tuesday before the rain postponed the 2nd game to Wednesday when the Mustangs completed with the sweep with an 8-7 victory. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 9-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Lions were scheduled to play at Salina Central on Thursday, but inclement weather forced that match to be postponed until Monday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team had the week off for Spring Break and are scheduled to be back in action today (Friday) at Goddard. … The Railer baseball team got swept 9-1 and 11-7 by Derby on Tuesday. The Lady Railer soccer team lost 3-1 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 6-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Salina South on Friday, losing 4-2 and 6-3. The Lady Mustangs swept Goddard 2-1 and 9-7 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team split a doubleheader with Salina South on Friday, winning the first game 1-0 but losing the 2nd game 2-1. The Mustangs swept a doubleheader against Goddard over two days as they defeated the Lions 10-2 on Tuesday before rain postponed the 2nd game until Wednesday which the Mustangs also won 8-7. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 6-0 against Arkansas City on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to host Goddard in an AVCTLII match on Thursday, but inclement weather forced that match to be postponed until Monday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 10 6

Salina Central 5 1 11 3

Eisenhower 3 3 7 9

Newton 3 3 6 5

Andover Cent. 3 5 5 7

Goddard 1 3 2 12

Ark City 1 5 3 7

Friday, April 18

Salina South 4, Salina Central 2

Salina South 6, Salina Central 3

Garden City 6, Eisenhower 5 – Dodge City Tournament

Eisenhower 9, Hays 1 – Dodge City Tournament

Andover Central 4, Clearwater 0

Topeka Seaman 4, Andover Central 2

Monday, April 21

Andover 16, Rose Hill 10

Andover 18, Rose Hill 4

Tuesday, April 22

Salina Central 2, Goddard 1

Salina Central 9, Goddard 7

Ark City 5, Andover Central 1

Andover Central 10, Ark City 3

Andover 11, Eisenhower 2

Andover 11, Eisenhower 8

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 8 6

Salina Central 5 1 9 5

Andover 3 1 7 8

Andover Cent. 5 3 7 7

Ark City 2 6 3 13

Newton 1 5 2 10

Goddard 0 4 3 12

Friday, April 18

Salina Central 1, Salina South 0

Salina South 2, Salina Central 1

Saturday, April 19

Bishop Carroll 5, Goddard 2 – Bishop Carrol tournament

Olathe East 7, Eisenhower 0 – Wichita State tournament

Olathe West 4, Eisenhower 3 – Wichita State tournament

Monday, April 21

Goddard 3, Wichita Northwest 1

Tuesday, April 22

Salina Central 10, Goddard 2

Goddard at Salina Central – suspended due to inclement weather, resumed Wednesday

Derby 9, Newton 1

Derby 11, Newton 7

Andover 8, Eisenhower 7

Eisenhower 5, Andover 2

Andover Central 4, Ark City 1

Andover Central 11, Ark City 0

Wednesday, April 23

Salina Central 8, Goddard 7 – completion of suspended game Tuesday

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Eisenhower 2 0 0 11 0 0

Ark City 1 0 0 4 6 0

Andover Cent. 1 0 0 7 3 0

Andover 1 1 0 4 7 1

Goddard 0 1 0 4 5 0

Salina Central 0 1 0 0 8 1

Newton 0 2 0 2 9 0

Monday, April 21

Andover 2, Wichita Trinity 2 Tie

Andover Central 8, Augusta 0

Tuesday, April 22

Ark City 6, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 9, Goddard 1

Andover 3, Newton 1

Thursday, April 24

Andover Central 1, Andover 0 OT

Eisenhower 6, Newton 0