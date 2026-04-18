PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 5 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 spring season in the Chisholm Trail League II.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 14-2, 15-2 by Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Trojans lost both triangular games on Thursday, losing 12-0 against Andale and 18-7 against Maize High. … The Trojan baseball team split with Andover Central on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-7 and winning the 2nd game 7-6. The Trojans lost 12-2 against Maize High on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Wellington 12-5 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 4-3 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Hutchinson 4-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaquar softball team swept Andover High 14-2, 15-2 on Friday. The Lady Jaguars got swept 6-0, 3-2 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team spit with Andover High on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-7 and losing the 2nd game 7-6. The Jaguars split with Salina Central on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-0 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Campus 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Valley Center 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Salina Central on Friday, winning the 1st game 6-1 and losing the 2nd game 7-0. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 3-0, 6-3 by Salina Central on Friday. The Bulldogs split with Newton on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 12-5 and losing the 2nd game 7-4. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime against Buhler on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split with Newton on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 12-5. The Lady Tigers split with Goddard on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 9-8. … The Tiger baseball team swept Newton 9-2, 7-2 on Friday. The Tigers were swept 9-3, 5-3 by Goddard on Tuesday. … The Lady Tigers soccer team defeated Hutchinson 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Derby 2-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team swept Campus 5-3, 10-6 on Friday. The Lady Lions split with Eisenhower on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-32 and losing the 2nd game 9-8. … The Lion baseball team split with Campus on Friday, losing the 1st game 11-2 and winning the 2nd game 11-0. The Lions swept Eisenhower 9-3, 5-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 6-0 against Derby on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Winfield 10-2 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team split with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the 1st game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 12-5. The Lady Railers split with Arkansas City on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 11-7 and winning the 2nd game 8-2. … The Railer baseball team got swept 9-2, 7-2 by Eisenhower on Friday. The Railers split with Arkansas City on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 12-5 and winning the 2nd game 7-4. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 5-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 5-2 against Maize High on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team split with Arkansas City on Friday, losing the 1st game 6-1 and winning the 2nd game 7-0. The Lady Mustangs swept Andover Central 6-0, 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Arkansas City 3-0, 6-3 on Friday. The Mustangs split with Andover Central on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-0 and losing the 2nd game 5-4. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 8-0 against Great Bend on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Rose Hill on Thursday.