PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 3 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League has entered the Easter portion of the 2026 spring season and teams are beginning to lay the groundwork for the remainder of the season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 16-0, 20-0 by Derby on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Arkansas City 4-0 and 10-0 on Friday. The Trojans got swept 6-5, 8-2 by Derby on Tuesday. The Trojans swept Hutchinson 13-4, 5-1 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Wichita West 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Trojans lost 1-0 against Eisenhower on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Goddard tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split with Mulvane on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 15-8 and winning the 2nd game 12-7. The Lady Jaguars were swept 11-2, 10-0 by Maize High on Thursday. … The Jaguar baseball team swept Hutchinson 3-2, 5-2 on Tuesday. The Jaguars split with Wichita East on Thursday, losing the 1st game 6-5 and winning the 2nd game 15-0. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Mulvane 7-0 on Monday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Wichita Trinity 2-0 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Kapaun Mt. Carmel 12-2 and 10-8 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 4-0 and 10-0 by Andover High on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Rose Hill on Monday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Goddard on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita West 7-1 on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Maize South 22-13 and 6-4 on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team got swept 4-3 and 4-2 by Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Wichita North 5-4 on penalty kicks after tying 1-1 in regulation on Monday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Garden City 2-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team swept Salina South 7-1, 11-7 on Thursday. … The Lions baseball team swept Salina South 9-1, 9-5 on Thursday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Garden City 2-1 on Monday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Wichita North on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 13-3 against Maize High and 8-4 against Olathe Northwest. The Lady Railers swept Augusta 11-2, 14-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Railers were swept by Campus 14-13, 12-9 on Thursday. … The Railer baseball team lost 9-0 against Wichita East on Monday. The Railers were swept 11-9, 9-5 by Campus on Thursday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 6-0 against McPherson on Monday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Topeka High on Tuesday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Junction City 20-4 and 19-4 on Friday. The Lady Mustangs swept Wichita Northwest 7-6, 10-8 on Thursday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Junction City 16-1, 10-7 on Friday. The Mustangs swept Dodge City 5-0, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 5-0 against Wichita Southeast on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 7-0 against Topeka West on Monday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Junction City 1-0 on Wednesday.