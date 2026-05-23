PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 10 Recap

The 2026 spring postseason has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II and the AVCTL II has three teams left alive in baseball, softball and girls’ soccer as the teams prepare for state tournaments.

Salina Central’s baseball team is one of those 3 AVCTL II still alive, as the Mustangs won a Class 5A sub-state tournament this past week and will compete in the Class 5A state tournament this week.

Eisenhower High School represents the other two AVCTL II teams still alive as the Lady Tiger softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament and the Lady Tiger soccer team is the lone AVCTL II team to win a Class 5A regional title.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament as they finished the season with a 3-23, 0-12 record. … The Trojan baseball team went 1-1 in sub-state on Wednesday. The Trojans opened play with an 11-5 victory against Valley Center but lost 3-0 against Great Bend in the championship game. The Trojans finished the season with a 20-8, 9-3 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Hays 5-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans lost 5-1 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 13-5-0, 5-1-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team lost 6-2 on Wednesday in the 1st round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with an 11-16, 4-8 record. … The Jaguar baseball team lost 2-1 against Great Bend on Wednesday in the 1st round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Jaguars finished the season with a 12-12, 7-5 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team lost 1-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with an 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team went 1-1 on Wednesday in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Newton 10-0 in the opening round and lost 7-5 against Maize South in the championship game. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-8, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 4-3 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday in the 1st round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Bishop Carroll on Monday in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 4-13-0, 1-5-0 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated Salina Central 8-1 and Goddard 6-3. … The Tiger baseball team lost 3-1 against Topeka Seaman on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 9-14, 4-8 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team won the regional championship this past week as they defeated Newton 8-0 on Tuesday in the regional opening round and defeated Valley Center 4-0 on Thursday to win the regional championship.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team went 1-1 on Tuesday in a Class 5A sub-state tournament as they defeated Emporia 1-0 in the opener and lost 6-3 against Eisenhower in the championship game. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 16-8, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team went 1-1 on Tuesday in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lions defeated Salina South 9-0 in the opening round and lost 5-3 against Bishop Carroll in the championship game. The Lions finished the season with a 17-8, 8-4 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 8-0 against Maize South on Monday in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team lost 10-0 against Arkansas City on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Railers finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … The Railer baseball team lost 4-3 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Railers finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 8-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday in the Class 5A regional opening round. The Laday Railers finished the season with a 4-13-0, 2-4-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team lost 8-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday in the 1st round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 21-6, 9-3 record. … The Mustang baseball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated Newton 10-3 in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament and defeated Topeka Seaman 2-0 in the championship game. … The Lady Mustang soccer team did not qualify for the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.