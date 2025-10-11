PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 8 Recap

Salina Central continues to sit atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football standings after defeating Andover Central 23-13 on Friday night.

The Mustangs continue to share that top spot with Andover High, who defeated Newton 42-27 Friday. Eisenhower defeated Arkansas City 49-21 in the other AVCTL II football showdown Friday night while Goddard defeated Salina South 34-27 in the non-league AVCTL II contest.

Newton continues to lead the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with an 11-1-0, 4-0-0 record while Goddard is in 2nd with a 7-5-0, 2-1-0 record and Andover sits in third place with an 8-4-0, 2-2-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 6th place with a 1-12-0, 1-3-0 record.

Eisenhower continues to lead the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 7-10, 8-2 record while Andover Central moved into 2nd place with a 22-9, 7-2 record and Andover High dropped to third place with a 15-10, 7-3 record. Salina Central sigs in 4th place with a 16-11, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the tournament they hosted. The Lady Trojans defeated Pittsburg 2-0 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest twice. The Lady Trojans swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina Central 2-0 and Newton 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 4-2 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Salina Central 9-1 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Newton 42-27 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Andover High tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Wichita South 2-0 and Derby 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest and 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Jaguars swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Goddard 4-0 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 23-13 against Salina Central on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-1 against Goddard. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 5-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 3-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 49-21 against Eisenhower on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team split a non-league triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 but losing 2-1 against Great Bend. The Lady Tigers defeated Salina Central 2-1 in a single match on Thursday. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team defeated Andover 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Arkansas City 3-0 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Arkansas City 49-21 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-1 but losing 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Lions boys’ soccer team defeated Augusta 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 4-0 against Andover Central on Thursday. … The Lion football team defeated Salina South 34-27 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Salina Central, 2-0 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Hutchinson. The Lady Railers got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover and 2-1 against Salina Central. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Railer football team lost 49-27 against Andover on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Newton 2-1 and Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Hutchinson. The Lady Mustangs split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-1 but losing 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-1 against Eisenhower in a single match on Thursday. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 against Newton on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 9-1 against Andover on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Andover Central 23-13 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 6 0 4 0

Andover 4 2 4 0

Goddard 4 2 3 1

Andover Cent. 3 3 2 2

Eisenhower 3 3 2 3

Ark City 1 5 0 3

Newton 0 6 0 5

Friday, October 10

Salina Central 23, Andover Central 13

Goddard 34, Salina South 27

Eisenhower 49, Ark City 21

Andover 42, Newton 27

Friday, October 17

Andover at Salina Central

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Ark City

Hutchinson at Newton

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 11 1 0 4 0 0

Goddard 7 5 0 2 1 0

Andover 8 4 0 2 2 0

Eisenhower 6 5 1 2 2 0

And Central 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 1 12 0 1 3 0

Arkansas City 5 7 0 0 3 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 17 10 8 2

And Central 22 9 7 2

Andover 15 10 7 3

Salina Central 16 11 6 6

Goddard 10 16 3 6

Newton 8 22 2 7

Arkansas City 6 17 0 9