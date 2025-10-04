PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 7 Recap

The Salina Central Mustang football team remains atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football standings after four weeks of the 2025 fall season after earning a 42-0 victory against Newton on Friday.

The Mustangs improved to 5-0, 3-0 this season with the win against Newton. The Mustangs are joined atop the AVCTL II standings by Andover High, who is also 3-0 in AVCTL II action after a 34-7 victory against Eisenhower on Friday, but the Trojans are only 3-2 overall this season with both losses coming against non-AVCTL II competition.

Goddard, who improves to 3-2, 3-2 on the season, defeated Andover Central 31-23 in the other AVCTLII showdown Friday night while Arkansas City fell 56-21 against Maize South in the lone non-AVCTL II contest Friday night.

Eisenhower continues to lead the way in the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 15-9, 7-2 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 118-7, 5-2 record while Andover High is 3rd with an 11-8, 5-3 record. Salina Central stands in 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 13-7, 5-4 record.

Newton continues to lead the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with a 10-1-0, 3-0-0 record while Goddard is in 2nd place with a 6-4-0, 2-0-0 record and Andover High is in third place with a 7-3-0, 1-1-0 record. Salina Central has won only one match this season, but that lone victory was an AVCTL II victory, which propels the Mustangs into 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 1-10-0, 1-1-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 5-2 against Newton on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Andover Central 2-1 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Eisenhower 35-7 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team finished 4-1 on Saturday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Buhler 2-1, Eisenhower 2-0, Wichita Northwest 2-1, and Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Andale. The Lady Jaguars swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-0 and Andover 2-0. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 7-1 on Tuesday against Maize South. The Jaguars lost 2-1 against Andover High on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 31-23 against Goddard on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 1-3 on Saturday in the Campus tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita Southeast 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Maize, 2-0 against Topeka West and 2-0 against Wichita North. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Goddard and 2-1 against Salina Central. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Bulldog football team lost 58-21 against Maize South on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Newton 2-0, Wichita Northwest 2-1 and Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost to Andale 2-0 and Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Tigers got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover and 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime against Goddard on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 5-2 against Newton on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 35-7 against Andover High on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 but losing against Salina Central 2-1. … The Lion boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Salina Central 1-0 on Thursday. The Lion football team defeated Andover Central 31-23 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team finished 2-3 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Railers defeated Buhler 2-1 and Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Andale, 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Railers defeated Maize 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Andover 5-2 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Eisenhower 5-2 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 42-0 against Salina Central on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeated Arkansas City 2-1 and Goddard 2-1. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team earned its first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 1-0. The Mustangs lost 1-0 against Goddard on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Newton 42-0 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 5 0 3 0

Andover 3 2 3 0

Goddard 3 2 3 1

Andover Cent. 3 2 2 1

Eisenhower 2 3 1 3

Ark City 1 4 0 2

Newton 0 5 0 4

Friday, October 3

Salina Central 42, Newton 0

Goddard 31, Andover Central 23

Andover 35, Eisenhower 7

Maize South 56, Ark City 21

Friday, October 10

Andover Central at Salina Central

Salina South at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

Newton at Andover

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 10 1 0 3 0 0

Goddard 6 4 0 2 0 0

Andover 7 3 0 1 1 0

Salina Central 1 10 0 1 1 0

And Central 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ark City 5 5 0 0 1 0

Eisenhower 4 5 1 0 2 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 15 9 7 2

Andover 11 8 5 3

And Central 18 7 5 2

Salina Central 13 7 5 4

Newton 7 17 2 5

Goddard 9 15 2 5

Ark City 6 15 0 7