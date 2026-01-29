PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 9 Recap

Things remain the same atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball standings this week as the boys just completed their 2026 mid-season tournament week while the majority of the AVCTL I girls’ basketball teams will compete in mid-season tournaments this week.

Salina South’s girls competed in the Salina Invitational last week, but the other AVCTLI girls’ teams will compete in various tournaments this week.

Maize High continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with a 10-3, 6-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd at 12-3, 5-1 and Hutchinson is in 3rd place with a 5-8, 2-4 record. Salina South is currently 6th in the AVCTL I boys’ standings with an 11-4, 1-4 record.

Maize South remains atop the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with an 11-2, 6-0 record while Derby is in 2nd place with an 11-2, 5-1 record and Salina South is in 3rd place with a 10-5, 3-2 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team will play Winfield in the opening round of the Mulvane tournament on Thursday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Jackson Heights 70-33 on Thursday in the Nemaha Central tournament. The Colts defeated Marysville 60-45 on Friday. The Colts lost 79-51 on Tuesday against Maize South. … The Lady Colt wresting team went 5-1 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they defeated Hutchinson 78-6, Maize South 69-11, Valley Center 63-18, Salina South 60-21 and Maize High 63-17. The Lady Colts lost 41-40 against Derby. The Lady Colts finished 2nd with 169.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team went 0-6 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Colts lost to Hutchinson 58-16, Maize South 38-6, Valley Center 44-33, Salina South 54-25, Derby 61-17and Maize High 73-6.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team will play Topeka High on Thursday in the opening round of the Topeka tournament. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Lawrence Free State 70-58 on Thursday in the McPherson tournament. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 69-46 on Friday. The Panther’s game against Bishop Carroll in the final round of the McPherson tournament was postponed until Saturday, January 31. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 76-47 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team went 6-0 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they defeated Maize South 60-24, Maize High 66-16, Valley Center 59-21, Hutchinson 69-11, Campus 41-40 and Salina South 48-35. The Lady Panthers won the Wichita Heights tournament on Saturday with 173.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team went 4-2 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Panthers defeated Maize South 45-21, Valley Center 42-33, Campus 61-17, and Salina South 43-29. The Panthers lost to Maize High 70-5 and to Hutchinson 41-35.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team will play Olathe South on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Topeka Seaman 58-51 on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Salt Hawks lost 69-46 against Derby on Friday. The Salt Hawks game against Blue Valley in the final round of the McPherson tournament has been postponed until this Saturday. The Salt Hawks lost 76-47 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team went 1-5 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they defeated Maize South 18-17, and lost to Campus 78-6, Valley Center 54-30, Salina South 54-18, Derby 69-11 and Maize High 28-12. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team went 5-1 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 58-16, Valley Center 56-24, Salina South 59-14, Derby 41-35, and Maize South 51-29. The Salt Hawks lost to Maize High 55-21. The Salt Hawks defeated Nickerson 58-22 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team will play Cheney on Thursday in the opening round of the Haven tournament. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Dodge City 58-31 on Thursday in the opening round of the Dodge City tournament of champions. The Eagles lost 49-36 against Olathe East on Friday. The Eagle game against Andover in the final round of the Dodge City tournament has been postponed until this Friday. The Eagles defeated Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wresting team went 2-4 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they defeated Maize South 30-24 and Hutchinson 28-12. The Lady Eagles lost to Salina South 48-23, Derby 66-16, Valley Center 39-33 and Campus 63-17. The combined team finished 4th with 127.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team went 6-0 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Eagles defeated Salina South 65-6, Derby 70-5, Maize South 61-16, Valley Center 72-3, Hutchinson 55-21, and Campus 44-33. The Eagles placed 2nd with 186.0 points on Friday in the Nickerson tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team will play Augusta on Thursday in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Blue Valley West 55-50 in overtime on Thursday in the opening round of the Valley Center tournament. The Mavericks defeated Olathe Northwest 57-41 on Friday. The Mavericks final game of the tournament was canceled due to weather. The Mavericks defeated Campus 79-51 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wresting team went 0-6 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament as they lost to Derby 60-24, Campus 69-11, Maize High 30-24, Salina South 48-18 and to Hutchinson 18-17. The combined team finished 4th with 127.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita Heights tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team went 3-3 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Mavericks defeated Campus 38-6, Salina South 39-38 and Valley Center 46-36. The Mavericks lost to Derby 45-21, Maize High 61-16, and Hutchinson 51-29.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Great Bend 54-48 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Cougars lost 59-22 against Wichita East on Friday. The Lady Cougars lost 68-50 against Salina Central on Monday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Great Bend 64-53 on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Cougars defeated Salina Central 58-53 on Friday. The Cougars defeated Great Bend 63-39 on Monday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team went 3-3 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize High 48-23, Hutchinson 54-18 and Maize South 48-18. The Lady Cougars lost to Campus 60-21, Valley Center 47-33 and Derby 48-35. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team went 1-5 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Cougars defeated Campus 54-25. The Cougars lost to Maize High 65-6, Hutchinson 59-14, Maize South 39-38, Valley Center 47-36, and Derby 43-29. The Cougars finished 10th with 77.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team will play Halstead on Thursday in the opening round of the Haven tournament. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 59-58 against Wichita Heights on Thursday in the opening round of the Valley Center tournament. The Hornets were defeated 69-66 by Wichita Southeast on Friday. The Hornets final game of the tournament was cancelled due to weather. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team went 4-2 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Hutchinson 54-30, Maize High 39-33, Salina South 47-33, and Maize South 48-23. The Lady Hornets lost to Derby 59-21 and Campus 63-18. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team went 2-4 on Thursday in the AVCTL I dual tournament. The Hornets defeated Campus 44-33 and Salina South 47-36. The Hornets lost to Hutchinson 56-24, Derby 42-33, Maize High 72-3, and Maize South 46-36

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 10 3

Maize South 5 1 12 3

Derby 4 2 9 5

Hutchinson 2 4 5 8

Campus 1 4 8 6

Salina South 1 4 11 4

Valley Center 1 5 5 8

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 6 0 11 2

Derby 5 1 11 2

Salina South 3 2 10 5

Hutchinson 3 3 6 5

Maize 2 4 4 6

Valley Center 1 5 4 7

Campus 0 5 3 9