PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 8 Recap

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I settles into the midst of the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament week, the city of Maize continues to lead the way in the AVCTL I basketball standings.

Maize High continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with an 8-2, 6-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd place with a 9-3, 4-1 record. Salina South is in 6th place with an 8-4, 1-4 record.

Maize South remains atop the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with an 11-2, 6-0 record while Derby is in 2nd place with an 11-2, 5-1 record and Salina South is 3rd with a 9-3, 3-2 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 51-23 against Andover Central on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 67-23 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 61-58 on Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team returns to action on Saturday in the Olathe South tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished with 26.0 points on Saturday in the Clearwater tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Hutchinson 58-42 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team will play Lawrence Free State on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 9th with 97.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 20th with 62.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Great Bend 62-41 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 58-42 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Great Bend 61-50 on Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wresting finished in 24th place with 29.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 134.0 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Valley Center 59-56 in overtime on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 48-28 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 67-53 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combining with Maize South this season, finished 11th with 95.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. The combined team finished 2nd with 147.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team defeated Dodge City 69-9 on Thursday. The Eagles finished 2nd with 165.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Salina South 47-20 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 67-23 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 54-29 on Friday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combing with Maize High this season, finished 11th with 95.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. The combined team finished 2nd with 147.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 17th with 71.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 47-20 against Maize South on Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 54-29 against Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 26th with 26.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished 27th with 34.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 59-56 in overtime against Maize High on Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 67-53 against Maize High on Friday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling finished 22nd with 36.0 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 26th with 39.5 points on Saturday in the Newton tournament of champions.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 8 2

Maize South 4 1 9 3

Derby 3 2 6 5

Hutchinson 2 3 4 6

Campus 1 3 6 5

Salina South 1 4 8 4

Valley Center 1 5 5 6

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 6 0 11 2

Derby 5 1 11 2

Salina South 3 2 9 3

Hutchinson 3 3 6 5

Maize 2 4 4 6

Valley Center 1 5 4 7

Campus 0 5 3 9