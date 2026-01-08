PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 6 Recap

The city of Maize continues to lead the way atop the 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball standings as Maize High currently leads the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings and Maize South leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings.

Maize High continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ standings with a 6-1, 4-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd place with a 6-3, 3-1 record. Salina South is currently in 6th place with a 7-2, 0-2 record.

Maize South leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 7-2, 4-0 record while Derby is currently 2nd at 6-2, 3-1 followed by Hutchinson at 4-2, 2-1 and Salina South at 7-2, 1-1.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Wichita North. … The Colt boys’ basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Wichita South. … The Lady Colt wrestling team will return to action on Thursday against Washburn Rural. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Salina South 56-31 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 63-34 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South on Friday 51-45. The Panthers defeated Valley Center 75-51 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday and finished in 17th place with 0 points. The Panther boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday against Arkansas City.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 58-35 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 54-43 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Dodge City tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Dodge City tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 43-15 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 66-28 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combining with Maize South this season, will return to action on January 14 in the Newton Tournament of Champions. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Derby tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Hutchinson 58-35 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 54-43 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combining with Maize High this season, will return to action on January 14 in the Newton Tournament of Champions. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 56-31 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Great Bend 47-18 on Tuesday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 51-45 against Derby on Friday. The Cougars defeated Great Bend 61-59 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Salina South tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 62-45 against Salina Central on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 63-34 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 63-54 against Salina Central on Friday. The Hornets lost 75-51 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team placed 11th with 52.0 points on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Dodge City tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 4 0 6 1

Maize South 3 1 6 3

Derby 2 2 4 4

Valley Center 1 2 5 3

Hutchinson 1 2 2 5

Salina South 0 2 7 2

Campus 0 2 3 4

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 4 0 7 2

Derby 3 1 6 2

Hutchinson 2 1 4 3

Salina South 1 1 7 2

Maize 1 3 2 4

Campus 0 2 2 5

Valley Center 0 3 3 5