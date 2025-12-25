PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 4 Recap

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I begins the 2025 Christmas break there are no AVCTL I basketball teams still undefeated.

Maize High and Maize South sit atop each of the AVCTLI basketball standings while Salina South sits in the middle of the pack in each.

Maize High currently leads the AVCTL I boys’ basketball standings with a 5-1, 4-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd place at 5-3, 2-1. Salina South is sitting in 5th place with a 6-1, 0-1 record.

Maize South leads the AVCTL I girls’ basketball standings with a 6-2, 3-1 record while Hutchinson is in 2nd place with a 4-2, 2-0 record and Salina South sits in third with a 6-1, 1-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team defeated Wichita West 61-29 on Wednesday. The Lady Colts lost 53-31 against Maize High on Friday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita West 65-57 on Wednesday. The Colts lost 58-38 against Maize High on Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team won the Wichita North tournament on Saturday with 185.0 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 119.5 points on Saturday in the Emporia tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 61-52 against Maize South on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 65-61 against Maize South on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 15th with 64.0 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team returns to the mat on January 9 against Arkansas City.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Arkansas City 71-16 on Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 66-37 on Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team lost 48-30 against Dodge City on Thursday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team won the Emporia tournament on Saturday with 220.0 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Campus 53-31 on Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 58-38 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team, which is combing with Maize South this season, will return to the mats on January 14 in the Newton Tournament of Champions. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team competed in the Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Derby 61-52 on Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Derby 65-61 on Friday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team, which is combing with Maize High this season, will return to the mats on January 14 in the Newton Tournament of Champions. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 6th on Saturday with 102.5 points in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Valley Center 43-35 on Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 53-43 against Valley Center on Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team defeated Salina Central 36-34 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished 12th with 44.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wresting team finished in 15th place with 31.0 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 43-35 against Salina South on Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 53-43 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team will return to the mats on January 3 in the Wichita North tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 58.5 points on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 4 0 5 1

Maize South 2 1 5 3

Hutchinson 1 1 2 4

Valley Center 1 1 5 1

Salina South 0 1 6 1

Derby 0 2 2 4

Campus 0 2 3 4

Wednesday, December 17

Campus 65, Wichita West 57

Friday, December 19

Maize 58, Campus 38

Maize South 65, Derby 61

Hutchinson 66, Ark City 37

Valley Center 53, Salina South 43

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 3 0 6 2

Hutchinson 2 0 4 2

Salina South 1 0 6 1

Derby 1 1 4 2

Maize 1 3 2 3

Valley Center 0 2 3 3

Campus 0 2 2 5

Wednesday, December 17

Campus 61, Wichita West 29

Friday, December 19

Maize 53, Campus 31

Maize South 61, Derby 52

Hutchinson 71, Ark City 16

Salina South 43, Valley Center 35