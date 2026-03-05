PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 14 Recap

The 2026 postseason has begun for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I and the AVCTLI has already seen at least one team win a state championship as Maize High won the Class 6A boys state wrestling championship with 237.0 points.

The Derby, Maize High, Maize South and Salina South boys’ basketball teams as well as the Salina South, Maize South and Derby girls all won their first round sub-state contests and will play for sub-state championship games on Friday or Saturday.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday losing 66-41 against Salina Central. The Lady Colts lost 59-23 against Derby on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Colt boys’ basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday losing 70-53 against Salina Central. The Colts lost 76-56 against Wichita East on Wednesday in the opening round of Class 6A sub-state. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished 11th with 59.0 points on Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished 25th with 19.0 points on Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Campus 59-23 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Lawrence Free State 67-49 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 8th with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 14th with 50.0 points on Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday losing 46-39 against Andover High. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 35-21 against Andover Central on Wednesday in the opening round of their Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday, losing 50-38 against Andover High. The Salt Hawks saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 55-32 against Topeka West in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished 24th with 29.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wresting team finished 4th with 107.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 69-45 against Topeka Seaman on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. …. The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita West 88-37 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished 15th with 87.0 points on Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the Class 6A state championship on Saturday with 237.0 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 62-32 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 80-46 Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished 23rd with 31.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 107.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Salina Central 55-45 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 60-56 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished 32nd with 14.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished 21st with 38.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday with a 55-19 victory against Rose Hill. The Lady Hornets lost 62-32 against Maize South on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team closed the regular season on Thursday with an 80-44 victory against Rose Hill. The Hornets lost 73-51 Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. …. The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished 18th with 37.0 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 27th with 9.5 points on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 11 1 20 3

Maize 10 2 19 5

Derby 9 3 18 6

Salina South 3 8 16 8

Campus 3 8 11 12

Hutchinson 3 9 7 16

Valley Center 2 10 8 14

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 21 3

Maize South 11 1 19 4

Salina South 6 5 14 10

Hutchinson 6 6 11 12

Maize 5 7 11 12

Valley Center 2 11 7 16

Campus 1 10 6 18