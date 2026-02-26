PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 13 recap

The postseason has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I in the 2025-26 winter season with wresting and most of the AVCTL I basketball teams have completed their regular season and are looking forward to the sub-state tournaments next week, some AVCTL I basketball teams still have one regular season contest remaining, which will be played tonight.

The Maize South Maverick boys’ basketball team won the 2026 regular season AVCTL I title with a 19-3, 11-1 record, while Maize High finished second at 18-5, 10-2 record and was followed by Derby (17-6, 9-3) and Salina South (15-8, 3-8).

The Derby Lady Panthers won the AVCTL I girls’ basketball regular season title with a 20-3, 11-1 record topping Maize South thanks to a better overall record as the Lady Mavericks finished with an 18-4, 11-1 record. Salina South finished third with a 13-10, 6-5 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 74-51 against Maize High on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 67-31 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost to Maize High 60-52 on Friday. The Colts lost 66-40 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team qualified 10 wrestlers for the Class 6A state tournament. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team placed 10th with 70.5 points in regional tournament with five individuals qualifying for the state tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize South 61-47 on Friday. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina South 54-19 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 60-59 against Maize South on Friday. The Panthers defeated Salina South 60-55 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team qualified 5 wrestlers for the Class 6A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team placed 6th with 124.5 points and 10 state qualifiers in the regional tournament on Saturday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Newton 70-37 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 49-46 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 69-65 on Friday. The Salt Hawks lost 69-48 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team qualified 4 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team placed 3rd with 161.0 points, three state qualifiers and one regional champion in the regional tournament on Saturday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 64-39 against Andover High on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Campus 74-51 on Friday. The Lady Eagles defeated Hutchinson 49-46 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Andover High 69-53 on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Campus 60-52 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 69-48 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team qualified 2 wrestlers for the Class 6A state tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the team regional title on Saturday with 272.5 points, 12 state qualifiers and two individual champions.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team lost 61-47 against Derby on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 67-31 on Tuesday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Derby 60-59 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Campus 66-40 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team qualified 3 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team placed 7th with 137.0 points, eight state qualifiers and one individual champion in the regional tournament on Saturday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Valley Center 54-41 on Friday. The Lady Cougars lost 54-19 against Derby on Tuesday. … Boys Basketball –60-55 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar wresting team qualified 6 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team placed 13th, with 72.0 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 54-41 against Salina South on Friday. The Hornets defeated Arkansas City 63-36 on Tuesday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 47-44 against Salina South on Friday. The Hornets defeated Arkansas City 75-52 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team qualified 6 wrestlers for the Class 5A state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished 15th with 63.0 points and 7 state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 11 1 19 3

Maize 10 2 18 5

Derby 9 3 17 6

Salina South 3 8 15 8

Campus 3 8 11 10

Hutchinson 3 9 7 14

Valley Center 2 10 7 13

2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 20 3

Maize South 11 1 18 4

Salina South 6 5 13 10

Hutchinson 6 6 11 10

Maize 5 7 11 11

Valley Center 2 11 6 15

Campus 1 10 6 16