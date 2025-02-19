PREP – AVCTL I Winter Week 12 Recap

The postseason has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I, on the wrestling mats, and some jostling has been done in the AVCTL I basketball standings as the regular season enters its home stretch.

The AVCTL I girls’ wrestling teams all competed in their respective regional tournaments this past weekend, which saw 34 individual wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, led by Salina South’s 8 state qualifiers. The AVCTL I boys’ wrestling teams will compete in their respective regional tournaments this weekend.

The AVCTL I basketball standings also saw some moves as the Maize South Lady Mavericks jumped to the top spot, ahead of the Derby Lady Panthers, who suffered their first AVCTL I loss of the season this past Friday against Hutchinson.

A pair of firsts occurred this past week in the AVCTL I boys’ basketball ranks as the Derby Panthers suffered their first loss, falling 67-63 against Hutchinson, and the Campus Colts earned their first victory of the season when they defeated Goddard 56-46.

The Derby Panther boys also suffered their first loss of the season and remain atop the AVCTL I boys’ standings only because they have a better overall record than Maize High, as both now stand with identical 8-1 AVCTL I standings.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks lead the AVCTL I girls’ standings with a 16-, 8-1 record, while Derby sits in 2nd with a 14-3, 8-1 record and Salina South sits in 4th place with a 9-8, 5-4 record.

The Derby Panther boys lead the AVCTL I boys’ standings with a 16-1, 8-1 record while Maize High sits in 2nd place with a 12-4, 8-1 record while Salina South sits in 6th place with a 5-11, 2-7 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 37-26 against Goddard on Friday. The Lady Colts lost 69-18 against Hutchinson on Monday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Friday when it defeated Goddard 56-46. The Colts lost 76-44 against Hutchinson on Monday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished 9th as a team with 87.5 points, six state qualifiers and one champion in the Class 6A regional tournament on Saturday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team suffered its first AVCTL I loss of the season on Friday when it was defeated 58-54 by Hutchinson. … The Panther boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 67-63 against Hutchinson on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team closed out the regular season with a 30-24 dual victory against Arkansas City on Thursday. The Lady Panthers finished 7th as a team with 151.0 points, seven state qualifiers and one champion in the Class 6A regional tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Derby 58-54 on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 69-18 on Monday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Derby 67-63 on Friday. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 76-44 on Monday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team placed 17th on Saturday in the Class 5A regional tournament with two state qualifiers. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team lost 60-12 in a dual against Rose Hill on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 42-25 against Valley Center on Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 86-64 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team placed 18th as a team with 12.5 points and one state qualifier in the Class 6A regional tournament on Saturday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Salina South 45-34 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 54-17 on Monday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 57-50 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Valley Center 69-64 on Monday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team placed 12th in the Class 5A regional tournament with 71.5 points, four state qualifiers and one regional champion.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 45-34 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Cougars lost 46-43 against Andover Central on Monday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 57-50 against Maize South on Friday. The Cougars defeated Andover Central 58-55 on Monday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team placed 7th as a team in the Class 5A regional tournament with 108.5 points and eight state qualifiers.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Maize 42-25 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 54-17 against Maize South on Monday. … The Hornet basketball team lost 86-64 against Maize on Friday. The Hornets lost 69-64 against Maize South on Monday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team placed 14th as a team with 55.0 points and six state qualifiers in the Class 5A regional tournament.

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 9 1 16 2

Derby 8 1 14 3

Hutchinson 7 3 11 5

Salina South 5 4 9 8

Valley Center 4 7 10 8

Maize 1 8 4 13

Campus 0 10 2 14

Friday, February 14

Maize South 45, Salina South 34

Hutchinson 58, Derby 54

Valley Center 42, Maize 25

Goddard 37, Campus 26

Monday, February 17

Hutchinson 69, Campus 18

Maize South 54, Valley Center 17

Andover Central 46, Salina South 43

Tuesday, February 18

xxx

2024-25 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys BB Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 8 1 16 1

Maize 8 1 12 4

Maize South 5 4 9 8

Hutchinson 5 4 7 8

Valley Center 4 6 9 8

Salina South 2 7 5 11

Campus 0 9 1 15

Friday, February 14

Maize South 57, Salina South 50

Hutchinson 67, Derby 63

Maize 86, Valley Center 64

Campus 56, Goddard 46

Monday, February 17

Hutchinson 75, Campus 44

Maize South 69, Valley Center 64

Salina South 58, Andover Central 55

Tuesday, February 18

xxx