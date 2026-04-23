PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 spring season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I. Derby is currently in 1st place in baseball, softball and girls’ soccer while the rest of the standings are a mixture of different AVCTL I teams.

Derby sits in 1st place in the AVCTL I baseball standings with a 14-3, 7-0 record while Maize High is in 2nd with a 12-2, 6-0 record. Maize South is 3rd with an 8-8, 4-2, followed by Campus (6-6, 1-3), Hutchinson (2-12, 2-6), Salina South (4-11, 1-4) and Valley Center (4-14, 1-7).

Derby leads the AVCTL I softball standings with a 16-0, 4-0 record while Campus is in 2nd place with a 6-4, 3-1 record. Maize is in 3rd place with a 15-3, 6-2, followed by Valley Center (15-5, 4-4), Maize South (8-6, 3-3), Salina South (8-8, 2-4) and Hutchinson (5-11, 0-8).

Derby currently leads the AVCTL I girls’ soccer standings with a 7-3-0, 1-0-0 record while Hutchinson is in 2nd at 6-3-1, 1-0-0 followed by Campus at 5-4-0, 1-0-0. Maize South is 4th at 7-2-0, 0-0-0 followed by Salina South (6-3-0, 0-1-0), Valley Center (6-3-0, 0-1-0) and Maize High (5-3-1, 0-1-0).

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week in baseball, softball and girls’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team swept Hutchinson 13-3, 16-14 on Tuesday. … The Colt baseball team defeated Circle 8-5 on Monday. The Colts split with Hutchinson on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 12-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-0. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Mulvane 6-0 on Friday. The Lady Colts defeated Salina South 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Dodge City tournament as they defeated Garden City 13-2 and Hays 22-5. The Lady Panthers went 2-0 in the tournament on Saturday as they defeated Dodge City 15-0 and Great Bend 3-1. The Lady Panthers went 2-0 on Tuesday in the McPherson tournament as they defeated McPherson 13-2 and Rose Hill 16-1. … The Panther baseball team swept Newton 8-0, 15-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Maize High 2-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team swept Wichita Heights 14-0, 16-0 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept 13-3, 16-14 by Campus on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team split with Campus on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 12-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-0. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 4-0 against Andover High on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team swept a triangular at Andover on Thursday, defeating Andover 18-7 and Andale 12-3. The Lady Eagles split with Salina South on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 5-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Eagle baseball team’s scheduled doubleheader against Andover Central on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather. The Eagles swept Salina South 5-3, 9-4 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Newton 5-2 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Derby on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Doge City tournament as they defeated Dodge City 19-0 and lost 4-2 against Great Bend. The Lady Mavericks went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Garden City 13-3 and Hays 9-2. The Lady Mavericks were swept 9-8, 21-11 by Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team swept Valley Center 10-9, 12-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Hays 7-0 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks lost 5-1 against Bishop Carroll on Monday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team split with Maize High on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 5-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-4. … The Cougar baseball team got swept 10-0, 7-0 by Salina Central on Friday. The Cougars were swept 5-3, 9-4 by Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated McPherson 2-1 on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated Arkansas City 5-0 on Monday. The Lady Cougars lost 2-1 in overtime against Campus on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team split with Arkansas City on Friday, winning the 1st game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 4-2. The Lady Hornets swept Maize South 9-8, 21-11 on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team swept Arkansas City 3-2, 8-3 on Friday. The Hornets were swept 10-9, 12-3 by Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime against Andover Central on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday.