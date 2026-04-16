PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 5 Recap

Another week is complete in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I 2026 spring season with teams looking to put together their push towards the home stretch of the season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team got swept by Goddard 5-3, 10-6 on Friday. The Lady Colts split with Salina South on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 15-7 and losing the 2nd game 14-7. … The Colt baseball team split with Goddard on Friday, winning the 1st game 11-2 and losing the 2nd game 11-0. The Colts lost 21-13 against Salina South on Tuesday in the 1st game of a scheduled doubleheader, but the 2nd game got postponed due to inclement weather. …The Lady Colt soccer team lost 3-1 against Circle on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 1-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-4, 9-5 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers swept Salina South 5-3, 11-0 on Friday. The Lady Panthers swept Valley Center 10-9, 8-6 on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team lost 4-2 against Wichita Trinity on Thursday. The Panther baseball team swept Salina South 6-4, 8-0 on Friday. The Panthers swept Valley Center 10-0, 7-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Wichita Northwest 8-0 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Goddard 6-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept 8-4, 7-1 by Valley Center on Friday. The Lady Salt Hakws got swept 9-0, 12-2 by Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team split with Valley Center on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-1 and winning the 2nd game 7-5. The Salt Hawks got swept 13-2, 4-3 by Maize South on Tuesday. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hakws lost 3-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team defeated Maize South 15-9 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 5-3 against Maize South on Friday. The Lady Eagles split a triangular on Tuesday; they defeated Liberal 11-0 and lost 11-8 against McPherson. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Maize South 8-6 on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Maize South 8-1 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Andover High 12-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Lady Eagles tied Garden City 2-2 on Monday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team lost 15-9 against Maize High on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Maize High 5-3 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks swept Hutchinson 9-0, 12-2 on Tuesday. … The Maverick baseball team lost 8-6 against Maie High on Thursday. The Mavericks lost 8-1 against Maize High on Friday. The Mavericks lost 7-0 against St. James Academy on Saturday. The Mavericks swept Hutchinson 13-2, 4-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Andover Central 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover 4-3 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team got swept 5-3, 11-0 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Cougars split with Campus on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 15-7 and winning the 2nd game 14-7. … The Cougar baseball team got swept 6-4, 8-0 by Derby on Friday. The Cougars defeated Campus 21-13 on Tuesday in the opening game of a scheduled doubleheader, but the 2nd game got postponed due to inclement weather. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Winfield 8-0 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Hutchinson 8-4, 7-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets got swept 10-9, 8-6 by Derby on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team split with Hutchinson on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-1 and losing the 2nd game 7-5. The Hornets got swept 10-0, 7-1 by Derby on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Buthler 4-1 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Newton 5-0 on Tuesday.