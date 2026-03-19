PREP – AVCTL I Final Winter Recap

The 2025-26 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I winter season is complete and the AVCTLI had six teams qualify for their respective state basketball tournaments, the AVCTLI had no champions and only one team, the Derby Lady Panthers, finish in the top four.

The Lady Panthers won their Class 6A state tournament opener, but lost the next two games and finished in 4th place in Class 6A.

Maize South was the only other AVCTL I girls’ basketball team to qualify for a state tournament, but the Lady Mavericks lost their Class 5A state tournament opener.

The AVCTL I boys’ basketball teams had four state qualifiers, but none of those four teams were able to win their opening round state tournament games.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I basketball team did this past week or how they finished the season season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team finished the season with a 6-18, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 11-12, 3-8 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 69-57 against Shawnee Mission South on Thursday in the Class 6A semifinals. The Lady Panthers lost 59-51 against Wichita East on Saturday in the consolation finals. … The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 19-7, 9-3 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the season with an 11-12, 6-6 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-16, 3-9 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with an 11-12, 5-7 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 20-6, 10-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks basketball team finished the season with a 20-5, 11-1 record. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 21-4, 11-1 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the season with a 14-11, 6-5 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 16-9, 3-8 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 7-16, 2-10 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 2-10 record.