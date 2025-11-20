PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 14 Recap

As the 2025 fall sports season heads down the home stretch, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is down to one team remaining alive: the Derby Panther football team.

The Panthers kept their season alive this past Friday when they were the only one of three AVCTL I football teams to reach the quarterfinals of their respective classifications of the football playoffs.

The Panthers defeated Wichita Northwest 63-21 and will play at Manhattan in the Class 6A semifinals this Friday night.

The Salina South Cougar football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they Cougars lost to cross-town rival, Salina Central, 49-24 in the Class 5A quarterfinals while the Maize Eagles also saw their season come to an end when they lost 55-31 against Manhattan in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, or how their season finished and how each volleyball and boys’ soccer team finished the season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team kept its season alive on Friday with a 63-21 victory against Wichita Northwest in the Class 6A playoffs.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with an 8-9-1, 2-4-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 7-3, 4-2 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record. … The Eagle football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 55-31 against Manhattan in the Class 6A playoffs.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 36-6, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 17-3-1, 5-0-1 record. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 13-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Cougar football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 49-24 against Salina Central in the Class 5A playoffs.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 10 1

Derby 5 1 8 3

Hutchinson 4 2 7 3

Maize South 2 4 4 5

Valley Center 3 3 3 6

Salina South 1 5 3 8

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, November 13

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby 63, Wichita Northwest 21

Manhattan 55, Maize 31

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina Central 49, Salina South 24

Friday, November 20

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby at Manhattan

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 17 3 1 5 0 1

Maize 12 6 0 5 1 0

Valley Center 11 4 2 4 1 1

Salina South 13 6 0 3 3 0

Hutchinson 8 9 1 2 4 0

Derby 3 14 0 1 5 0

Campus 7 10 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 36 6 12 0

Hutchinson 22 14 9 3

Derby 18 19 6 6

Salina South 20 17 5 7

Valley Center 14 18 5 7

Maize 16 21 3 8

Campus 9 25 1 10