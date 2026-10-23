PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 9 Recap

Derby maintains its undefeated football season and lead in the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League football standings after earning a 49-21 victory against Goddard in a non-AVCTL 1 contest this past Friday.

Maize High maintained its 2nd place spot after defeating Valley Center 49-18 while Salina South remains in 3rd place after defeating Campus 22-20.

Hutchinson made a move up to 4th place in the AVCTL 1 football standings with a 31-8 victory against Maize South to improve to 2-5, 2-3 this season.

Every AVCTL 1 volleyball team, except Hutchinson, qualified for a sub-state tournament on Saturday.

Maize South won the AVCTL 1 2026 regular season volleyball title with a 24-6, 12-0 record while Maize High finished in 2nd place with a 27-7, 9-2 record. Salina South finished 4th with a 13-20, 6-5 record.

The AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer teams will learn their postseason destinations and opponents this weekend, heading into the final night of regular season competition, Maize South led the AVCTL 1 standings with a 14-1-0, 5-0-0 record while Maize High was in 2nd place with a 10-5-0, 4-1-0 record and Salina South was 3rd with a 9-5-1, 3-2-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 0-4 in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Eisenhower, 2-0 against Goddard, 2-0 against Wichita Northwest and 2-0 against Wichita Southeast. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Wichita Heights on Thursday. The Colts lost 8-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 22-20 against Salina South on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Andover Central. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita South 8-0 on Thursday. The Panthers tied Valley Center 1-1 on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Goddard 49-21 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team did not qualify for the sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 4-27, 1-11 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated McPherson 3-0 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks defeated Maize High 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Maize South 31-8 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 3-2 in the Emporia tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Emporia 2-0, Lawrence 2-0 and Topeka Seaman 2-0. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Spring Hill and 2-0 against Washburn Rural. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Northwest 8-0 on Thursday. The Eagles lost 4-3 in overtime against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Valley Center 49-18 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Manhattan 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 8-0 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 31-8 against Hutchinson on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Manhattan. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Buhler 5-2 on Thursday. … The Cougar football team defeated Campus 22-20 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the regular season with a 10-20, 4-7 record and will play Bishop Carroll on Saturday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team tied Andover High 1-1 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Arkansas City 4-1 on Monday. The Hornets tied Derby 1-1 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 49-18 against Maize High on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 7 0

Maize 5 1 6 1

Salina South 4 1 6 1

Hutchinson 2 3 2 5

Maize South 1 4 2 5

Valley Center 1 4 2 5

Campus 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 16

Salina South 22, Campus 20

Derby 49, Goddard 21

Hutchinson 31, Maize South 8

Maize 49, Valley Center 18

Friday, October 23

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Campus

Maize at Newton

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 14 1 0 5 0 0

Maize 10 5 0 4 1 0

Salina South 9 5 1 3 2 0

Derby 9 6 1 2 3 1

Hutchinson 10 5 0 2 3 0

Valley Center 6 6 3 1 3 1

Campus 2 13 0 0 5 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 24 6 12 0

Maize 27 7 9 2

Derby 16 17 7 5

Salina South 13 20 6 5

Valley Center 10 20 4 7

Campus 7 22 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11