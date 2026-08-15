Premeditated Plan in Winfield Homicides

Investigation has revealed a couple in Winfield had formed a plan to kill their four children before then killing themselves.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, agents do not believe an argument or physical altercation preceded the homicides on the morning of Aug. 11. Instead, evidence indicates Ronald Williams Sr., 53, and Kelly L. George, 44, jointly shared culpability for premeditated plans to kill their children and then themselves.

It was reported that Williams and George displayed erratic behavior leading up to the shootings, including a pattern of making nonsensical statements to law enforcement, neighbors, and others in the community.

During the investigation, documentation was found indicating George had purchased a Taurus 38 Special revolver in February of 2025. The same firearm was found at the scene. At this time, no evidence suggests anyone in addition to Williams and George was responsible for this tragic shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. When the case concludes, findings will be presented to the Cowley County Attorney.

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Photo via KBI